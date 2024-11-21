Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 21 : Ahead of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, former cricketer Ravi Shastri picked the India bowler Ravindra Jadeja as the key spinner for the Perth Test because of what he has done over the years.

After months of anticipation, India and Australia, two heavyweights in Test cricket, are set to renew their fierce rivalry in Perth starting Friday.

Jadeja has played 17 matches against Australia, taking 89 wickets at an economy rate of 2.33 and an average of 19.29. The 35-year-old, who debuted in the longer format in 2012 against England, has since appeared in 77 Tests, amassing 319 wickets at an economy rate of 2.51.

Speaking on Star Sports Press Room, Ravi Shastri said that he would be very "tempted" to still go with Jadeja because of his previous performances.

"No, I go horses for horses. I go on current form. So, I've not really been in the nets to really know. But if you look at this Test match, the way you're going to start off, I'll be very tempted to still go with Jadeja ahead of everyone else because of what he's done over the years. And then take it from there," Ravi Shastri was quoted in a release from Star Sports.

The much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar series will kick off on November 22 with the first Test in Perth.

The second Test, scheduled from December 6 to 10 at the Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under lights. The third Test will take place at The Gabba in Brisbane from December 14 to 18.

The iconic Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will run from December 26 to 30, marking the penultimate match of the series.

The fifth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, set for January 3 to 7, will bring the series to an exciting conclusion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor