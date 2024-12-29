BGT: India pacers dominate as Australia lead by 158 runs in first session (Day 04, Lunch)

Melbourne [Australia], December 29 : Jasprit Bumrah-led Indian pacers dominate over the Australia batters in the first inning on Day 4 at the Melbourne Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Sunday.

At Lunch, Australia stood at 53/2, with Marnus Labuschagne (20*) and Steven Smith (2*) unbeaten on the crease. The hosts lead the game by 158 runs.

India resumed their innings at 358/9 on Sunday with Reddy (105*) and Mohammed Siraj (2*) at the crease.

The Aussies took only 21 balls in the first session to take the final wicket and end India's first inning at 369, which put an end to Nitish Kumar Reddy's tremendous knock.

The crucial stand of 127 runs from Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar helped India to make a comeback and settle in a better place or else things could have been worse.

Australians were definitely pleased with their 105-run lead after India's first inning.

Sam Konstas and Usman Khawaja opened for the Aussies during their second inning. The India pace attack became a big threat for the Aussies in the initial first few overs of the second inning.

In the 7th over, Jasprit Bumrah found success as he dismissed Sam Konstas for 8 runs from 18 balls.

The Aussie openers could only cement a partnership of 20 runs at the start of their second inning.

Later in the 19th over, Mohammed Siraj troubled Khawaja and got rid of him for 21 runs from 65 balls.

After removing the two openers, the Indian bowling attack will be looking ahead to scalp early wickets in the second session to boost their confidence in the game.

On the other hand, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne will be aiming to build a partnership and give a solid target to the visitors.

Earlier on Day 3, Washington Sundar displayed remarkable resilience, scoring 50 off 162 balls with just one boundary. His partnership with Reddy added 127 runs before Nathan Lyon dismissed Sundar shortly after Drinks. India were 348/8.

Reddy reached his century in 171 balls, becoming the third youngest Indian to score a maiden Test century in Australia, following Sachin Tendulkar and Rishabh Pant.

Australian bowlers Pat Cummins and Scott Boland each took three wickets, with Nathan Lyon claiming two.

Due to bad light and rain, early stumps were called.

Brief score: Australia 474 & 53/2 (Steve Smith 140, Marnus Labuschagne 72, Jasprit Bumrah 1/18) vs India 369 (Nitish Kumar Reddy 114, Yashasvi Jaiswal 82; Scott Boland 3/57).

