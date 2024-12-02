BGT off to a dream start, hope Australian team will bounce back: Australia's Deputy High Commissioner

New Delhi [India], December 2 : Australia's Deputy High Commissioner in India, Nicholas McCaffrey, has said that the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series has been to a "dream start" and expressed optimism that the Australian team will bounce back after a setback in the first Test against India.

He also lauded the skills of Indian cricketers.

After being outplayed in the first two sessions of the opening day, India staged a famous comeback in Perth. Records toppled as Jasprit Bumrah spearheaded the Indian team in the absence of skipper Rohit Sharma.

India outclassed Australia with a 295-run victory at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Nicholas McCaffrey said the Australian team must respond with the second Test, which will begin on December 6.

"I would be lying if I said the series got off to the dream start that we hoped for. But once again Indian Men's cricket team just showed how tenacious and skilful they are. Now, the Australian team must respond. We are optimistic that the Australian team will bounce back," McCaffrey told ANI.

India played a warm-up match against the Prime Minister's XI. The game was reduced to 50 over a side due to rains on the first day.

The Australian team showed grit and resilience, with youngster Sam Konstas leading the charge with his rollicking 107 (97).

His masterclass with the bat propelled the Prime Minister's XI to a competitive total of 240.

In reply, Shubman Gill, who returned to the side after missing the first Test due to injury spearheaded the batting unit. He smashed a 50 with the other stars chipping in with valuable contributions, sealing a 6-wicket victory for India.

Australia Squad (for 2nd Test): Pat Cummins (C), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (WK), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar. Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor