New Delhi [India], October 14 : The cricket fraternity extended birthday wishes to India head coach Gautam Gambhir, who turned 44 on Tuesday. His special occasion became much more memorable after India trounced the West Indies with a seven-wicket win, sweeping the series 2-0 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, his home venue.

Known for his memorable performances, especially in times of crisis, Gambhir served India as one of its most prolific opening batters, partnering with Virender Sehwag to cause mayhem for bowlers at the top of the order. From his international debut in 2003 till his retirement in 2016, Gambhir wore India's white Test colours on 58 occasions, scoring 4,154 runs at an average of 41.95, with nine centuries and 22 fifties in 106 innings and a best score of 206.

BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla heaped praise on Gambhir for his "unwavering commitment" to cricket on his 44th birthday and wrote on X, "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to @GautamGambhir. Your unwavering commitment to the game, relentless pursuit of excellence, and iconic contributions on and off the field have left an indelible mark on Indian cricket. Wishing you health, happiness and accomplishments. May this year bring you even more success and fulfilment in all that you do."

Once a number one Test batter, his two-year run from 2008-09, spanning 13 Tests, 1,861 runs at an average of 77.54 in 25 innings with seven centuries and seven fifties, earned him the ICC Test Player of the Year award for 2009. His 436-ball marathon 137 against New Zealand to save the Napier Test and win the series for India 1-0 stands as one of the finest performances by an Indian in overseas conditions.

Former India off-spinner and Gambhir's long-time compatriot, Harbhajan Singh, wished the best for Gambhir and wrote on X, "Happy Birthday Gauti @GautamGambhir. May you continue to be blessed and stay happy and healthy. Wish you all the happiness brother. Love Always."

India's former flamboyant all-rounder and white-ball legend Yuvraj Singh sent birthday wishes to Gambhir with a cheeky message and wrote on X, "Wishing a very happy birthday to the one who was Gambhir when he played for India and now even more Gambhir while coaching for India! Lots of love brother. Keep up the great work and have a lovely year ahead!"

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan penned a brief note for Gambhir and wrote on X, "Wishing you a very happy birthday, Gauti Bhai. Your passion & leadership have always inspired everyone around you."

Gambhir was at his peak during the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, finishing as the sixth-leading run-getter and second for his team with 393 runs in nine innings at an average of 43.66, with four fifties, including a 122-ball 97 against Sri Lanka in the final to chase down 275 in front of a packed Wankhede in Mumbai and bring the gold home after 28 years. His soil-stained jersey stands as a sign of his determination and his win-at-all-cost mentality.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, with his usual jubilant self, wished Gambhir on his special day and wrote, "Bhai ki kasam hai, cake na lagaiyo. Many happy returns of the day brother @gautamgambhir55. May you have a great year professionally as well as personally."

With 932 runs in 37 matches and 35 innings at an average of 27.41, strike rate of above 119 and seven fifties, Gambhir was one of India's earliest T20 stars, most known for his valuable 75 against Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup final back in 2007, which powered India to a match-winning total of 157/5.

During his coaching tenure, he has already watched India lift the Champions Trophy, draw the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy and win the Asia Cup. India's win at the Champions Trophy and Asia Cup ended on an unbeaten note.

