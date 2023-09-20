Bhubaneswar to host 7th IDCA T-20 National Cricket Championship

New Delhi [India], September 20 : The seventh IDCA T-20 National Cricket Championship for Deaf will start on September 25 at Bhubaneshwar in Odisha.

A total of 19 teams will take part in the seven-day-long event and these have been divided into four groups, a release said.

Hosted by the Odisha Deaf Cricket Association, the matches will be played on four different grounds across Bhubaneswar. The final match will be played on October 1 at the East Coast Railway Sports Association Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Deaf cricket teams from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Bengal, Gujarat, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Kerala will participate in the tournament.

“We are excited for the upcoming hearing-impaired cricket tournament to be held in Odisha and wish luck and success to all the teams participating in it,” Sumit Jain, president of IDCA said.

Roma Balwani, CEO of Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA), said they are delighted to be in Bhubaneswar with presence of 19 teams for the first time to play 43 matches across four grounds.

“Our hearing-impaired teams are excited to be here to compete with each other in the true spirit of sport. We are grateful to all our national and local support partners. We are overwhelmed by all the arrangements made by our host organisation, ODCA to welcome the teams. These athletes are looking for due recognition and are pleased to see the awareness IDCA has achieved for deaf cricket in India,"

The closing ceremony will commence on October 1.

The T-20 champions will receive a prize of Rs 1,00,000, while the runner-up will get Rs 50,000.

