"Big fan of him from day 1": SRH's Abhishek's fanboy moment after playing alongside Travis Head

New Delhi [India], April 20 : Following a brilliant opening partnership along with Travis Head in the clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) left-hand batter Abhishek Sharma shared his fan boy moment on playing along with Head in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league.

An explosive century partnership between openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma continued SRH scorching run of form with the bat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, as they posted 266/7 in 20 overs against DC at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.

DC bowlers were smashed all over the park on their return to home arena in Delhi. However, spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel did a fine job putting brakes on run flow and did not allow the team to score as explosively in the second half.

"I think we were targeting more than that after the first 6 overs but really happy with the team. There was a message to assess the wicket today and I think Travis did really well in that today. It's always a pleasure since day 1, I've been telling him that I've been a big fan of him from day 1. We're lucky he's in our team. There's no pressure from the other end so I can just go out and express myself. (About being ready to bowl) I'm always ready, waiting to go out there," Abhishek said in the mid-innings interview.

Coming to the match, SRH was put on field first by DC. Head (89 in 32 balls, with 11 fours and six sixes) and Abhishek (46 in 12 balls, with two fours and six sixes) put on an explosive stand of 131 runs in 6.2 overs. Later, contributions from Shahbaz Ahmed (59* in 29 balls, with two fours and five sixes) and Nitish Kumar (37 in 27 balls, with two fours and two sixes) came in handy to take SRH to 266/7 in their 20 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for DC with 4/55. Mukesh Kumar and Axar Patel also got a six.

