Big names like Hasaranga, Hazlewood among RCB's released players ahead of IPL 2024

New Delhi [India], November 26 : Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood, and Indian pacer Harshal Patel are among the players released by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) next year.

Among the other released players are New Zealand players Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, South African all-rounder Wayne Parnell, England's David Willey and Indian players like, Sonu Yadav, Avinash Singh, Siddharth Kaul and Kedar Jadhav.

RCB traded Shahbaz Ahmed, their all-rounder to Sunrisers Hyderabad in exchange for all-rounder Mayank Dagar.

Among the retained players are: Skipper Faf Du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, all-rounder Will Jacks (who missed out the whole last season due to injury), Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Siraj etc.

"Presenting RCB's #ClassOf2024 - RETAINED PLAYERS LIST Faf du Plessis Virat Kohli Glenn Maxwell Mohammed Siraj Dinesh Karthik Rajat Patidar Reece Topley Will Jacks Suyash Prabhudessai Anuj Rawat Mahipal Lomror Manoj Bhandage Karn Sharma Mayank Dagar Vyshak Vijaykumar Akash Deep Rajan Kumar Himanshu Sharma Budget Left: 40.75 Cr Max slots to be filled: 7 (4 overseas)," tweeted RCB.

RCB finished sixth last season, winning seven and losing seven. They failed to qualify for playoffs.

Players released: Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Sonu Yadav, Avinash Singh, Siddharth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav

Players traded out: Shahbaz Ahmed

Players traded in: Mayank Dagar

Players retained: Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Vyshak Vijaykumar.

