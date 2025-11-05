Queensland [Australia], November 5 : India's bowling coach Morne Morkel explained the reasoning behind resting left-arm seamer and team's highest wicket-taker in the shortest format of the game, Arshdeep Singh, in the first two T20Is of the series against Australia, stating that the team is focused on exploring different bowling options while keeping the long-term picture in mind.

After missing out on the first two T20Is, Arshdeep returned to the line-up in style in the third T20I as he scalped three wickets in his spell of four overs, where he conceded 35 runs. Out of his three wickets, two came in the powerplay and one came in the death overs. This brilliant performance earned the fast bowler the Player of the Match award in the match.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Morkel told the media, "Arsdeep is experienced. He understands that there is also a bigger picture where we are trying different combinations. He is a world-class bowler and has taken the most wickets for us in the power play, so we know how valuable he is to the team. But for us on the day, on this tour, it is also to have a look at other combinations, and he understands that."

Furthermore, the bowling coach admitted that team selection can be tough on players but emphasised the importance of testing different combinations ahead of the T20 World Cup, stating that management wants to see how individuals perform under pressure.

"It is not easy. There will always be disappointment in terms of players and selection, but that is something that, at times, is uncontrollable for a player. From our side, we encourage them to work hard, try their best, and be prepared for when they do get the opportunity. With limited games leading up to the T20 World Cup, it is crucial for us to see how players react in certain situations under pressure; otherwise, we will be unsure of their capabilities. It is a bit of playing those sorts of games and then still having the mindset to win the game quicker," the 41-year-old added.

Earlier, Men in Blue's promising all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy was ruled out of the first three T20 Internationals against Australia due to fitness concerns, confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The youngster, who was in the process of recovering from a left quadriceps injury picked up during the second ODI in Adelaide, has now complained of neck spasms, which have further affected his recovery and mobility.

Providing a fitness update on Nitish's injury, Morkel said, "He did all his work that was needed or expected of him today. Fielding, batting, bowling - he ticked all of that. We will find out now, after the assessment, where he is at."

India and Australia will lock horns against each other in the fourth T20I, with the match being played at Carrara Oval in Queensland on Thursday, November 6. After the completion of the first three matches, the series is equall poised at 1-1 after the series opener at Canberra was washed out.

Squads:

Australia: Tim David, Matthew Short, Mitchell Marsh (c), Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis, Josh Philippe, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha, Mahli Beardman.

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jitesh Sharma, Sanju Samson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy.

