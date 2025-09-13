"Biggest challenge is how to make the team win," Pak opener Ayub ahead of India clash

Dubai [UAE], September 13 : Young swashbuckler Saim Ayub stated that Pakistan will try to play "fearless cricket" against their arch-rival India in the high-profile clash at the Asia Cup on Sunday.

While admitting that facing the 'world's best', Jasprit Bumrah and the rest of the Indian bowling unit, remains a "challenge", Ayub hinted that Pakistan could counterattack the challenge by going with a spin-laden XI.

Since Mike Hesson assumed the head coach role in May, Pakistan has drifted away from its orthodox batting stars, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan's fiefdom. The 'Men in Green' have infused young blood who thrive on belligerent strokeplay. Pakistan has embraced the intrepid style of play that aligns with the demands of the T20 format.

Ayub opened up about Pakistan's approach to the fixture, while acknowledging that the biggest challenge they face won't be Bumrah, but instead finding a way to conjure a win against the world champions.

"We will try to play fearless cricket against everyone. It's (facing Bumrah and India bowlers) definitely a challenge. When you are playing a match, every type of bowler is a challenge for you. The biggest challenge is how to make the team win," Ayub told reporters in the pre-match press conference ahead of the clash.

During India's opener against the UAE at the Dubai International Stadium, captain Suyrakumar Yadav and the think tank fielded a three-pronged spin attack. Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav featured in the final XI at the cost of the nation's leading wicket-taker in the format, Arshdeep Singh.

Ayub remained tight-lipped when he was quizzed on whether Pakistan's management was pondering continuing to stick with three spinners, a strategy they used during their landslide 93-run victory against Oman. Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed and Mohammad Nawaz cast a spell of magic with their ball-tweaking skills.

Ayub chipped in with two overs and scalped two wickets while conceding eight runs. The left-handed opener remained discreet about their plans and conveyed that a decision on the final XI would be taken after inspecting the nature of Dubai's strip.

"First of all, as I said, we all trust each other as a team. It's a long-term process. We all trust each other. The players should be confident. As far as the team combination is concerned, we try to assess the conditions. On match day, it's about how the pitch looks. If it looks too dry, then we go for three spinners. If we feel that it is important to play a fast bowler, then the coaches will go for him," he added.

India squad for Asia Cup: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.

