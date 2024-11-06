Bihar Government signs 30-year lease with Bihar Cricket Association for Moin-ul-Haq Stadium redevelopment

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 6 : Bihar Government and Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday, granting the BCA a 30-year lease on Moin-ul-Haq Stadium. This agreement sets the stage for the transformation of the iconic stadium into a state-of-the-art, international-standard sporting complex, a first for the state.

Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary addressed the signing ceremony for the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Bihar government and BCA, officially transferring the stadium to BCA. During the event, Bihar Sports Director Mahendra Kumar and BCA President Rakesh Tiwari signed the MoU on behalf of the Bihar government and BCA, respectively, a release said.

Tiwari expressed gratitude and assured them that BCA will fulfill all of the government's expectations regarding the stadium and sports complex.

"This redevelopment is a huge leap forward for cricket and sports in Bihar. We aim to create a top-tier sports complex that meets international standards. The BCA is committed to meeting all of the government's expectations in this ambitious project," Rakesh Tiwari said, according to a BCA release.

"Today marks a new dawn for Bihar's cricketing dreams. We are not just building infrastructure; we are nurturing aspirations, fueling passions, and paving the way for future champions. I am deeply grateful to everyone who believed in this vision, and together, we will make Bihar a true powerhouse in the world of cricket," he added.

The release said Tiwari has secured BCCI's financial support for transforming Moin-ul-Haq Stadium into an international-standard stadium and sporting complex. The Bihar government was informed accordingly.

ddressing the event, Choudhary urged BCA to complete all formalities within two months so that, in the new year, the foundation stone for the stadium's redevelopment could be laid in the presence of India's Prime Minister or Home Minister. He also announced a waiver of the INR 37 crore registration fee for BCA, emphasizing the importance of fostering a sports culture in Bihar and bringing cricketers into the mainstream.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha highlighted the planned features of the international-standard stadium and sporting complex, which will include seating for 40,000 spectators, 76 corporate boxes, 250 VIP boxes, as well as a badminton court, volleyball court, swimming pool, five-star hotels, player hostels, restaurants, clubhouse, and numerous other facilities.

Bihar's Sports Minister Surendra Mehta remarked that the state is achieving new milestones in the field of sports, and this development will serve as a significant milestone for cricket in the state.

