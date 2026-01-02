New Delhi [India], January 2 : Congress and Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge on Friday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its outrage over the inclusion of a Bangladesh player in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Since the last few days, there have been various opinions over Bangladeshi cricketer (Mustafizur Rahman) being picked up by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise for the upcoming IPL 2026 season.

Many have argued that Mustafizur should not play in the IPL tournament after repeated violent incidents against religious minorities in Bangladesh. Notably, Rahman was picked up by the Kolkata-based franchise for a whopping Rs 9.20 crore at the IPL auction.

Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge shared a post on his X account, slamming the BJP for its "Vichaar Parivaar" over the inclusion of a Bangladeshi Player in the IPL. He added that overseas players take part in the tournament because the Board of Control for Cricket in India) BCCI or IPL allows them.

Priyank Kharge said that BJP leaders should be questioned on why BCCI is allowing Bangladesh players to participate in IPL, when they should be banned from the tournament.

"The BJP and their "Vichar Parivaar" are outraged over the inclusion of a Bangladeshi player in the IPL. If an overseas player is in IPL, it is because BCCI or the IPL rules allow him. Instead of blaming the franchise, shouldn't the BJP leaders ask why BCCI is allowing Bangladesh players to participate in IPL, when they should be banning it," Priyank Kharge wrote.

Priyank Kharge slammed BJP leaders while giving examples of India playing Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack, or IPL matches or auctions shifted to Islamic countries during the COVID pandemic.

"The same BJP leaders have no problem when: India played with Pakistan soon after the Pahalgam attack. IPL shifted matches to Islamic countries during COVID. IPL auctions are held in Islamic countries. Instead of questioning franchisees, BJP stooges should be asking tough questions to the Home Minister as to why he is allowing the ICC and BCCI to function like this. For BJP, "nationalism" appears only when it suits their politics," he added.

