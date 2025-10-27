Blair Tickner added to NZ's squad for remainder of ODI series against England

Wellington [New Zealand], October 27 : Pacer Blair Tickner has been added to the New Zealand squad for the remainder of the ODI series against England at home as a replacement for Kyle Jamieson, who was ruled out due to a stiff left side.

As per a New Zealand Cricket (NZC) press release, the 32-year-old will be joining the team on Monday.

In 13 ODIs, Tickner has taken 16 wickets at an average of 42.43 with a four-fer to his game, last representing the side in ODIs and international cricket in general against Pakistan in May 2023.

The Blackcaps coach, Rob Walter, said Tickner was a reliable replacement for Jamieson.

"Blair's an experienced campaigner and no stranger to international cricket," he said.

"He bowls a heavy ball from a decent height with plenty of energy and aggression. In that respect, he can fill a similar role to what Kyle would normally perform."

Walter said he was impressed with the first-up four-wicket win at Bay Oval.

"It was a good start to the series, and I thought the bowlers set the tone superbly," he said.

"For Zak Foulkes to claim 4-41 in his first bowl in ODI cricket, including the big wickets of Ben Duckett, Joe Root and Jacob Bethell, showed the level of talent and composure he possesses.

"It was encouraging to see the middle order then step up with the bat on a tricky wicket, and I thought Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell showed their experience to help guide us to the target."

"Seddon Park will bring new conditions and challenges, and we know England will be highly motivated to bounce back and level the series," he concluded.

The Kiwis relocate to Hamilton ahead of Wednesday's second game of the three-match ODI series.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor