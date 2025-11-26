Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 26 : India suffered a crushing defeat and their worst in terms of runs after the Rishabh Pant-led side lost the Guwahati Test to South Africa by a mammoth 408 runs. The Temba Bavuma-led side whitewashed India 2-0 in the series.

Chasing a massive target of 549 runs in the second Test, India were all out for 140, with off-spinner Simon Harmer picking up six wickets and nine in the match, playing a vital role in South Africa's historic win. The Proteas registered their first Test series win in India since 2000.

The 408-run defeat is the worst India has registered in terms of runs in Test cricket.

Speaking to the media after the match, India head coach Gautam Gambhir said he and the entire team is responsible for the loss.

"Blame lies with everyone in the dressing room and starts with me, to everyone in the dressing room. I have said it before as well that we win together, we lose together. So I am not going to be someone who is going to say that it lies with X, Y or Z. It lies with everyone sitting in that room, as simple as it can get. That is what team sport is all about," Gambhir said.

Gambhir added that comparing this series loss to the New Zealand series is probably a wrong narrative.

"I am sure you guys cover a lot of cricket and I am sure when you see this batting line-up, the experience that this batting line-up has and the experience that team had to what this team has is chalk and cheese. So comparing everything to New Zealand series is probably a wrong narrative. I don't give excuses. I have never done that in the past. I will never do it in the future as well. But if you see four or five batters in this top eight have literally played less than 15 test matches. And they will grow. They are learning on the field," India's head coach said.

"Test cricket is never easy when you are playing against a top-quality side. So you have got to give them time as well. So for me, I think that is something they will keep learning. Hopefully, they keep learning. That is important. Because I know that I hate using this word transition. This is exactly what transition is. When you have got in test cricket, when you have got your batting line-up which has literally played less than 15-20 test matches, they need time to absorb pressure. They need time to keep getting better against quality attacks and against quality sides," Gambhir added.

The Indian side has been whitewashed at home for the third time in Test cricket history. Of the three, two came under the head coach, Gambhir. India lost 0-3 last year and now 0-2 vs South Africa, under Gambhir's tenure. India has lost 10 of the 18 Tests under Gambhir, including both whitewashes at home.

