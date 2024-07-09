Blind cricket training for women, girls launched in Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 9 : Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled and Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) in collaboration with Cricket Association for the Blind in Delhi (CABD) inaugurated a new training regime for the visually impaired women and girls in Delhi on Tuesday.

The "Training in Blind Cricket for Visually Impaired Girls and Women in Delhi" project aims to identify and train 50 visually impaired girls and women with a passion for cricket over three months. The Australian High Commission in New Delhi is a key partner and supporter of the project.

This initiative focuses on coaching blind cricket and providing vocational training to enhance digital and financial literacy, including soft skills, computer skills, and life skills.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Australia's High Commissioner to India, Philip Green OAM, Former Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Government of India, Meenakshi Lekhi, Tustee, Samarthanam, Trust for the Disabled and CABI President Busa Gowda, and CABD President Yogesh Taneja.

Speaking on the event launch Buse Gowda- Trustee Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled and President of Cricket Association for the Blind in India thanked the Australian High Commission Behalf of Founder Managing Trustee of Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled and Chairman CABI for the continuous support over the years specially to promote Women's Cricket for the Blind. He said "The coaching camps are the beginning of a new journey to the players to exhibit their cricketing talents which will help the State Board to identify the emerging players and to nurture their talents. We aim to transform visually impaired to reinforce confidence and self-esteem."

He informed the gathering about the maiden tour of the Indian Men's Cricket Team for the Blind to the USA in the last week of July and the team will travel across 8 cities to promote cricket for the Blind and prepare themselves with the coaching for the upcoming T20 World Cup to be held in November 2024.

Yogesh Taneja briefed the gathering on the various activities organized and conducted by the CABD in collaboration with Samarthanam CABI.

Speaking on the initiative, Meenakshi Lekhi said, " As we embark on this event, it is essential to build upon three key pillars: Resilience, Reflection, and Relationships. Which I would like to call as RRR These elements are crucial for long-term success and growth. Resilience being the first one, each individual faces unique challenges, yet possesses immense potential. The remarkable performances by all the men here today are a testament to their inner strength and resilience.

In the wake of India's triumphant victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup, today's game stands as another significant milestone. It not only provides us with reasons to celebrate but also to applaud the participants for their outstanding spirit. Reflecting on past performances and milestones is crucial. It allows us to appreciate the journey and the progress made, reinforcing the importance of hard work they put in.

Relationship, which then makes up the third R, is my bond with the organizers and participants. It spans over two and a half decades. I have witnessed their growth from young kids into accomplished men. This long-standing connection highlights the importance of nurturing relationships and supporting each other's growth. I extend my best wishes to everyone who is involved in putting up this great event celebrating the spirited commitment to RRR. Let us all be part of this new and exciting realm. My heartiest congratulations to all."

Speaking at the project's official launch, the Australian High Commissioner to India, Mr Green said, "Australia and India share no greater love, than our shared love for cricket. The Australian High Commission is proud to be supporting this initiative by Samarthanam and the Cricket Association for the Blind, which is a fantastic example of breaking down barriers and making the game more accessible for people with disabilities, particularly women and girls. I am very pleased to be working with our Indian cricket partners to promote sports as a means to create a safe, welcoming and empowering space for women and girls."

The project strategy is part of Samarthanam's inclusive strategy achieved through empowering visually impaired/ blind women through the platform of disability sports. The project will capacitate the trainees to emerge confident, strive to be winners rather than be dependent. It presents the players a chance to interact with people of various cultural backgrounds and apply blind cricket as a medium to empower the beneficiaries and set pathway for social inclusion in society.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor