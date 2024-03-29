"Block it out, it's all irrelevant": Smith's suggestion to Pandya on recent backlash

New Delhi [India], March 29 : Australia's batting maestro, Steven Smith, recommended Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya to "block out" all the noise and boos that he has received from the fans so far in the Indian Premier League 2024 season.

Hardik has received a lot of backlash from the fans after he was appointed as the skipper of MI in place of Rohit Sharma for the 17th edition, which brought an end to Rohit's 11-year stint.

Hardik was released by MI in 2022, he went on to join Gujarat Titans and led them to glory in their debut season. He was brought back by MI last year and announced as the skipper of the five-time IPL champions.

During the pre-season press conference, Hardik and head coach Mark Boucher were questioned about the change in captaincy. In his replies, Hardik didn't address the questions directly, which triggered a backlash on social media.

In their second game of the IPL on Wednesday, Hardik was booed by some sections of fans in Hyderabad, during MI's 31-run defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the highest-scoring game in the history of the tournament.

"I'd try and just say, to block it out, it's all irrelevant. No one outside knows what you are going through. No one [from outside] is in that change room," Smith said on ESPNcricinfo's TimeOut show.

Smith has been on the receiving end of criticism from the fans after the 2018 Newlands ball-tampering scandal and received a one-year ban from Cricket Australia. He was also forced to step down as captain of the Rajasthan Royals in the same year.

While talking about his approach to dealing with outside noise, Smith suggested that the reception Hardik received in Hyderabad could have come as a surprise to the 30-year-old.

"Personally, for me, it doesn't bother me. I don't care. I don't pay any attention. You know it's all white noise, but certainly players do hear things and everyone's entitled to their own emotions and how they respond to those," Smith said.

"So is it affecting him [Hardik]? Maybe. It's possible. He probably hasn't experienced that before in, in any walk of life. So it's natural, I suppose, and particularly being in India and a star Indian player, to be in that position where some fans are booing you, it's certainly something he wouldn't have experienced," he added.

While still searching for their first victory, MI will return to action in the IPL 2024 against the Rajasthan Royals on Monday at the Wankhede Stadium.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor