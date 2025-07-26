"Body not supporting him": Kaif feels Bumrah might join Virat, Rohit in Test retirement soon

New Delhi [India], July 26 : Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif feels the time is nearing when India would line up without its pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah. The 44-year-old believes Bumrah, who is considered the world's best, might take the same route as former stalwarts Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin and retire from Test cricket very soon.

Bumrah's pace has drastically dropped from 140kph to the range of 130-135 in the ongoing fourth Test against England in Manchester. He cranked up 140-plus in Headingly and Lord's, but Old Trafford has been a completely different story.

The 31-year-old notably grappled with his fitness issues during the second session of the third day. He was seen holding his ankle and went off the field after bowling a sole over with the new ball, going for 11 runs.

"I don't think you will see Jasprit Bumrah in the upcoming Tests, and he might retire. He is struggling, and there is a noticeable drop in pace. He is an honest person. If he feels he is not giving his 100 per cent for the country, win matches for his country or take wickets, it is my gut feeling that he will himself refuse," Kaif said in a video posted on his X account.

Bumrah fizzling out in India's baptism by fire in England has raised deeper concerns. He cast a spell in the first innings of the series opener at Headingley with a sizzling five-wicket haul, but soon started to fade away.

He went wicketless in the second innings but returned to Lord's with another sweltering five-for. In Manchester, he has enjoyed minimal success with a sole scalp of Jamie Smith to his name after 28 overs. This has been Bumrah's story throughout India's tour of England.

For Kaif, going wicketless is one thing, but the drop in pace remains a massive concern. While observing Bumrah's conduct on the field, he doesn't see the number one Test bowler enjoying his time on the field, but fighting inner fitness demons.

"Getting wickets or not is one thing. But bowling at 125 to 130 kph, and the wicket he got, the wicketkeeper had to dive forward; fit Bumrah's catch carried to a good height, irrespective of Joe Root or Ben Stokes. He is a player who can get anybody out according to his will. I feel passion is there, but he has lost his body and fitness," he said.

"His body is not supporting him. His inability to take wickets in this Test is a clear indicator that he will face issues in future Test matches. Maybe he might not play in future. Virat, Rohit and Ashwin have left. Maybe the time is coming when India will play without Bumrah. I hope my predictions are wrong. I don't think he is enjoying this Test," he concluded.

The Manchester Test will be Bumrah's last appearance in India's ongoing tour of England, due to a part of his workload management. As of now, he is the third-highest wicket-taker in the series with 13 scalps from three Tests at 26.69.

