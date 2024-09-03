"Border Gavaskar Trophy has grown from strength-to-strength": Australian pacer Starc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3 : Australian pacer Mitchell Starc said that India's recent success in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has contributed to the rivalry between both teams getting "bigger" and expressed hope that both sides will play some fantastic cricket in the series starting November.

The Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test being played in Perth.

Over the years, India has regained an upper hand over Australia in the series. India has won its last four series against Australia in a row, including two wins in Australia in the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons.

This has made India a much more successful side in the series, with India winning the BGT 10 times and Australia winning it five times, with their last series win coming in during the 2014-15 season. Their last series win in India was in 2004-05.

Speaking exclusively to Star Sports, Starc said that for Australian cricket, BGT is among two of the biggest rivalries ever alongside the Ashes rivalry against England.

"For Australian cricket, you have got the Ashes and then you've got the Border Gavaskar Trophy in there. I mean there's a long history in the Ashes but that Border Gavaskar rivalry, if you like, has just grown from strength to strength over each series and now we see it as a five test match series which is fantastic for not only the rivalry but for the test series as well," said Starc.

"Whether it is the calibre of player, the calibre of matches that we see as fans and as cricketers just continues to grow strength on strength each series and now India obviously winning a number of series in a row, it is created even a bigger rivalry between the two countries. I mean both teams are well known to one another, we play each other very often across the formats so I am sure it will be another exciting series but one I think that both experienced sides will showcase some fantastic cricket," added Starc.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, taking place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

