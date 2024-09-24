"Border Gavaskar Trophy is a highly-anticipated event": Cricket Australia's Joel Morrison

Melbourne [Australia], September 24 : Joel Morrison, the Executive General Manager of Events and Operations, Cricket Australia, said that the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series between India and Australia is a highly-anticipated event and there is an enormous interest in the contest as evident by massive ticket sales.

The Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia is set to commence on November 22, with the first Test scheduled at Perth.

In a press release by Cricket Australia, Joel was quoted as saying, "The Border Gavaskar series is a highly anticipated event and current ticket sales demonstrate there is enormous interest in the upcoming contest between Australia and India."

"Tickets are selling fast for all five Tests as excitement continues to build for the summer ahead, so we are encouraging fans to buy tickets now to ensure they don't miss out on any of the action."

"We also continue to see strong sales from Indian fans as well as Australian fans, presenting a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the enduring connection between our two countries both on and off the field, with a large contingent of travelling fans expected to attend Tests across the summer," he concluded.

Cricket Australia has announced sales for the Boxing Day Test have reached ground-breaking heights, with Day 1 sales triple those recorded at the same period in 2018/19.

Sales for days 2-4 are also impressive with a remarkable 5.5 times increase from India's last pre-covid tour to Australia.

Notably, the current sales figures also reveal a significant increase in interest from Indian tourists, with 3.9 per cent of current purchasers for the Boxing Day Test hailing from India, compared to 0.7 per cent in 2018/19.

This season's Border-Gavaskar Trophy series promises to be an unforgettable experience for cricket fans across Australia as the top-ranked men's Test teams face off in a thrilling five match showdown.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6-10 at Adelaide Oval, will be a day-night affair under the lights. The series will then move to Brisbane for the third Test at The Gabba, from December 14-18.

The traditional Boxing Day Test will take place from December 26-30 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. The series will culminate with the fifth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, from January 3-7, promising an exciting conclusion to what should be a thrilling contest.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor