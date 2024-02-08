"Both can play in the same team": Bailey on prospect of Wade, Inglis playing together

Bellerive [Australia], February 8 : Wicketkeeper batter Matthew Wade could find a spot in Australia's T20 setup alongside in-form Josh Inglis, according to National men's selection chair George Bailey.

The experienced left-handed batter has been a crucial figure for the Baggy Greens in the shortest format of cricket. He scored three consecutive sixes in the 2021 World Cup final against Pakistan in Shaheen Afridi's over.

After Aaron Finch retired from international cricket last year, Wade assumed the captaincy role before Mitchell Marsh was announced as the skipper for their upcoming T20I series against New Zealand.

Inglis impressed during Australia's recently concluded 3-0 ODI series triumph. He scored 65 off 43 deliveries and 35 not out of 16 which helped the Baggy Greens whitewash the Caribbean team.

Ahead of the three-match T20I series against West Indies, Bailey stated that Wade and Inglis could feature in the same XI.

"Wadey's' done a phenomenal job in that (No.7) position across a long period of time. We're seeing that become a highly specialised and highly skilled position," Bailey said as quoted from cricket.com.au.

"That's not taking away some of the work that 'Ingo's' (Inglis) has done with the bat as well and nothing to say that both of them can play in the same team," he added.

Wade also feels that there is enough room for Inglis and him to feature in Australia's playing XI.

"I've been batting seven when I've been playing in a specialist role. I'm obviously a left-hander as well, (which) towards the back end (of the innings) is something that we're quite happy with. Myself, (Tim) David and (Marcus) Stoinis have been through that middle-order ... over the last few years so we're pretty confident and happy with how we line up there," the 36-year-old said.

"But I think 'Ingo's' pushing hard for spot, he's batted terrifically well in every game he's played in white-ball cricket as well and he was good in India. So whether that be the top of the order or he finds a spot through the middle, he's definitely there putting his hand up to get picked in the first XI as a batter," he added.

Australia T20I squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

West Indies T20I squad: Rovman Powell (c), Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor