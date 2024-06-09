New York [US], June 9 : Ahead of the fixture against Bangladesh in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, South Africa skipper Aiden Markram lauded the right-arm seamers Anrich Nortje and Ottniel Baartman for their brilliant performance so far in the ongoing mega event

South Africa and Bangladesh will lock horns against each other in their third group-stage match at the Nassau International Cricket Stadium in New York on Monday.

Markram asserted that it is a massive relief to get the two points from the last game against the Netherlands.

"I think you can almost sort of expect that on a surface like that and an outfield like that - 100 runs can always feel a long way away, especially when you don't get off to the start that you'd like. So, it is a massive relief to get the two points but also for two batters to show us how it's done on a wicket like that and for the rest of us as a unit to hear about it and take some lessons from that," Markram said in the pre-match press conference.

The all-rounder further hailed the seamers duo. He said that both of the bowlers are fantastic.

"Both of them have been fantastic. You look at Anna, maybe the build-up to the World Cup, he would have liked to have done better, potentially come with more confidence. But we had him just before his massive injury, and he was, at that time, probably one of the best bowlers in the world. I don't think that changes, I think just a bit of backing and a bit of game time naturally to get that rust out. And then naturally a wicket where there's a bit for him to work with at least helps," the right-hand batter added.

In the end, the right-arm off-spinner concluded by saying that Baartman is really clear, keeps things really simple

"Both of them have done really well. Ottniel is really clear, keeps things really simple, got a nice skill set and that's what they back. So, it's great to see it's worked for the two of them, not just the two of them, but probably the whole bowling attack so far. But us as a changing room, it's great to have Anrich Nortje firing and full of confidence," the 29-year-old concluded.

South Africa T20I squad: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs

Bangladesh T20I squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Taskin Ahmed (Vice Captain), Litton Kumer Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib. Travelling reserves: Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor