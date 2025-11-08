Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 8 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia said on Saturday that regarding the Asia Cup trophy stalemate, the board and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Mohsin Naqvi both understand that "it has to be sorted out" and had a cordial discussion on the issue.

Following India's win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup final in September, the team refused to accept the trophy from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Naqvi during the post-match presentation of the final. In response to India's decision, an official removed the Asia Cup trophy from its place on a raised dais and carried it off the ground without explanation.

Speaking to ANI, Saikia said that there were a series of meetings in Dubai of the ICC, with one informal and one formal board meeting each taking place on Friday.

"In both these meetings, the chairperson of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Mr Mohsin Naqvi, was present. So do I. I represented BCCI, and during the formal meeting, there was no such discussion on this issue because it was not on the agenda. However, at our request, the ICC has facilitated a meeting between me and Mr Naqvi on the sidelines of the board meeting," said Naqvi to ANI.

We (him and Naqvi) had a cordial discussion on the issue. Both sides have understood that this has to be sorted out. Both sides are positive to sort it out at the earliest possible time."

"So, the first step has been taken. So, we will be working on various options, how to settle it, how to solve the problem and break the stalemate. So, in the coming days, these options will be provided by either side, and we will work it out with the intermediary part played by one of the senior persons of ICC," he continued.

Despite the imbroglio, India found a way to celebrate, with captain Suryakumar Yadav mimicking his predecessor, Rohit Sharma's slow walk after the T20 World Cup final in 2024, and lifting the imaginary trophy alongside his teammates.

Since that post-match presentation, a stalemate has followed between BCCI and ACC, with BCCI not willing to accept the trophy from Naqvi, who had last month locked the Asia Cup trophy at the ACC office in Dubai and later relocated it to an undisclosed location in Abu Dhabi, according to sources.

Saikia had earlier revealed on November 3 that the board is still waiting for the Asia Cup trophy. He also added that the matter will be raised before the International Cricket Council (ICC) during the meeting on November 4 if the trophy is not handed over to them by Monday.

Now, the BCCI secretary has expressed optimism that in the coming days, "positive results are going to come" and will work to ensure this remains ongoing.

"The other side (ACC) is also working on it so that the whole thing is settled in a very amicable manner. Every player, every official of BCCI and every citizen of the country are eagerly waiting for the trophy to land in our country. I am not going to disclose anything, and we are working very seriously, sincerely, and I am sure that some positive results will come at the earliest," he concluded.

In the title clash, it was a majestic 69* from Tilak Varma, which helped India chase down 147 set by Pakistan in Dubai.

