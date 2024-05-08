"Both sweeps, getting down low...": DC's Tristan Stubbs opens up on how playing hockey helped his game

New Delhi [India], May 8 : Delhi Capitals' (DC) batting sensation Tristan Stubbs, who played a quick-fire cameo of 41 (20) against Rajasthan Royals (RR), disclosed his secret to success and discussed how playing hockey in his early years had improved his batting skills.

After 12.4 overs, the right-handed batter came out to the crease with his team at 144 for 4, and Stubbs scored 45 runs off of 29 balls, hammering three fours and as many sixes in his innings, along with Gulbadin Naib for the sixth wicket.

In a video shared by the IPL on Wednesday, while discussing his proficiency with sweep strokes Stubbs discussed the impact of playing hockey and mentioned that his hands turn similarly when doing a spin and seam to a hockey stick.

How hockey 🏒 inspired some of his cricket skills 🤔 What was his batting approach ❔ That dropped catch of Jos Buttler & having Jake Fraser-McGurk as his teammate 😉 In conversation with Tristan Stubbs 👍 👍 - By @ameyatilak#TATAIPL | #DCvRR | @DelhiCapitals — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 8, 2024

"I think initially you get the basics from hockey and I practised them a lot because you know you got to do it, it just takes bravery for it to connect and play through. The way I turn the hands for the spin and seam is like I'm holding a hockey stick, so it must come from there. Both sweeps actually, getting down low I definitely think comes from hockey," Stubbs said.

With two fifties to his credit and 318 runs from 11 innings at an average of 53 and a strike rate of 188.16, Stubbs is enjoying an incredible season at the bat. After scoring 54 (32) in his second match, the 23-year-old stunned MI with a remarkable 71* (25).

The South African cricket player praised Jake Fraser-McGurk for his incredible half-century (50 off 20) that gave the team a scorching start.

"When he makes runs, he makes the rest of our jobs easier, because when he faces 20 balls, he's on 50. I think today might've been his slowest fifty in like 20 balls. So when he goes it's awesome, lovely to see him do well, he's a really good guy. I think we were all a bit nervous because what he did the other night against KKR and what he can do. So I was really nervous. I was so happy when he got out, he only made ten runs more," he added.

In the meantime, DC have cushioned their place in fifth place on the points table with six victories from 12 games and 12 points after their 20-run victory over RR.

