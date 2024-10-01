"Both the Tests we didn't bat well": Bangladesh captain Shanto reflects on Test defeats

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 1 : Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto expressed his concerns following his team's recent loss against India in Kanpur, emphasizing the need for better batting performances.

"Both the Tests we didn't bat well. In these conditions, we need to bat well. If you look at our batters - we played 30-40 balls and got out," Shanto stated in the post match presentation.

He stressed the importance of building substantial innings in Test matches, saying, "It's important in a Test match, when batsmen get in, you should look to score big runs."

Shanto acknowledged the exceptional batting performances of India's Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, which played a crucial role in their victories. "The way Ashwin and Jaddu batted at that time - they batted really well," he said.

He highlighted the need for the Bangladesh bowling unit to capitalize on key moments and seize wickets to turn the tide in their favour.

"As a bowling unit we need to look at those moments-how we can get those wickets. That partnership cost us that game," Shanto said.

Despite the defeats, Shanto found positives in individual performances. He praised Mominul Haque's batting in the second innings, expressing optimism that it would benefit the team in future matches.

"The way Mominul batted this innings will help going forward," he remarked. Additionally, he lauded Mehidy Hasan Miraz's bowling in both innings, noting his impressive performance. "And the way Miraz bowled in both innings - he bowled really well," Shanto concluded.

Shanto's reflections underscore the need for improved consistency and seizing critical moments as Bangladesh aims to bounce back in future Tests.

Coming to the match, Indian opener Yashavi Jaiswal's exceptional fifty in the second innings guided the hosts to a comfortable victory by seven wickets over Bangladesh at the Green Park on Tuesday. Jaiswal won the man of the match award for his contribution with the bat in both innings.

The second session on Day 5 of the Kanpur Test started with Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal taking the field as the team needed just 95 runs to win.

Rohit went back to the pavilion after scoring just eight runs when the team score was 18.After the skipper's dismissal, Shubman Gill came out to bat in the middle along with Jaiswal. Both batters were able to add just 16 runs to the total before Gill was sent back to the dressing room after scoring just six runs when the team score was 34.

After Gill's departure, Virat Kohli came out to bat along with Jaiswal.

The Rohit Sharma-led side touched the 50-run mark in the 7th over as Kohli smashed a boundary on the last ball bowled by Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Jaiswal went on to score his second half-century of the match. He was sent back after scoring 51 runs in 45 balls with the help of eight fours and a six.

India clean sweeped the series with seven wickets in hand. Virat Kohli (29*) and Rishabh Pant (4*) remained unbeaten on the crease.

For Bangladesh, two wickets were bagged by Mehidy Hasan and one wicket was taken by Taijul Islam in their respective spells.

Earlier in the first session of the day, the visitors were at 26/2, as they still needed 26 runs more in order to avoid an inning defeat against the Rohit Sharma-led side.

Mominal Haque (0*) and Shadman Islam (7*) started the proceedings for their team. Both the batters were able to add just 10 runs more to the total before Mominal was sent back to the dressing room after scoring just two runs by off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Bangladesh completed the 50-run mark in the 19th over with the loss of three wickets.Shanto and Shadman completed their 50-run partnership in the 25th over as the latter slammed a boundary on the bowling of right-arm seamer Mohammed Siraj.

Shanto went back to the pavillion in the 28th over in the innings just after the drinks break. He went back after scoring 19 runs which included two fours in his innings. The captain was dismissed by left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja.

Before going back, Shanto built a magnificent partnership of 55 runs in 84 balls along with Shadman.On the last ball of the same over, Shadman Islam completed his half century in 97 balls with the help of 10 fours.

In the 29th over, Shadman Islam was dismissed after scoring 50 runs on the bowling of right-arm seamer Akash Deep when the team score was 93.

At the score of 94, Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side lost two wickets. Both the wickets were taken by Jadeja. After the fall of seven wickets, Mehidy Hasan Miraz was on the crease along with experienced Mushfiqur Rahim in the middle.

In the 34th over, the Bangladesh side completed their 100-run mark as Mehidy Hasan smashed a boundary on the bowling of Jadeja.At the score of 118, the Bangladesh side lost their eighth wicket. Right-arm seamer Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Mehidy Hasan for nine.

The seamer struck again in the 41st over. Bumrah dismissed Taijul Islam for 0 when the visitors score was 130.The last wicket of the third innings went at the score of 146 as Bumrah dismissed Mushfiqur after scoring 37 runs in his innings.

For India three wickets each were snapped by Bumrah, Jadeja, and Ashwin in their respective spells. One wicket was taken by Akash Deep in his spell.

