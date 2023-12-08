Bouchier, Gordon earn call-ups to England women’s Test squad after Lamb withdrew due to back injury

Mumbai, Dec 8 Maia Bouchier and Kirstie Gordon have been called up to the England women’s Test squad for the upcoming one-off match against India after Emma Lamb was withdrawn due to a back injury.

Lamb opened the batting for England in their last two Tests against South Africa and Australia, but she will not be playing the Test against India due to a back problem.

A statement from the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said Emma has returned home to the UK where she will see a spinal surgeon to determine the next steps.

With Emma’s withdrawal, Maia is in line to make her Test debut for England, though the visitors’ can also look at white-ball opener Danni Wyatt to open with Tammy Beaumont at the top of the order.

On the other hand, Kirstie, the left-arm spinner, last represented England in the 2019 Ashes Test and recently represented England A side in their 2-1 T20 series victory over India A last week. ECB added that Kirstie is still with the England team in Mumbai.

With a 1-0 lead in the three-game series, England will play back-to-back T20Is against India on Saturday and Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium, before having a break of four days to prepare for the four-day Test against India at the DY. Patil Stadium from December 14-17.

England Test Squad: Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Kirstie Gordon, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Heather Knight (captain), Nat Sciver-Brunt and Danielle Wyatt

