Bowler Sandeep Lamichhane joins Nepal squad for last two group stage matches

Barbados [West Indies], June 10 : Nepal bowler Sandeep Lamichhane, who did not play the first match of T20 World Cup in the United States and will not be in the second contest as well, has joined the Nepal squad in West Indies for their final two group-stage matches.

Lamichhane took to his official Instagram account and thanked the Nepal government for their support to help him get the US visa but said it did not work out in time.

"Namaste, Hello from West Indies! First of all I would like to thank Government of Nepal, Foreign Ministry, Sports Ministry, the National Sports Council(NSC), and Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) for their support to help me get the US visa but unfortunately it did not work out this time," Lamichhane wrote on Instagram.

The Nepali bowler also confirmed that he will be joining the squad for their last two matches of the tournament against South Africa and Bangladesh.

"But now through all of that aside, I am now joining the National Team for the last two matches in the West Indies and looking forward to fulfilling my dreams and the dream of all cricket lovers. I extend my gratitude to our President Chatur Bahadur Chand Sir, Secretary and my dear brother Paras Khadka dai, my lawyer Saroj K Ghimire dai, Binod Das Dai, Prabal Gautam dai & beloved Balkrishna Lamichhane dai for their extraordinary dedicated effort to make my journey possible in co-ordination with ICC and all related official networks possible for me to participate in this T20 World Cup," he said.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C8BKX51oG8j/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

"I am disheartened to see the deliberate image-tarnishing of the important figures like Chatur Sir and Paras Dai, who made my comeback possible. Please don't follow all the false propaganda surrounding my visa issues that people are using to tarnish CAN and Nepal Cricket's image. To all our cricket fans and people back home everywhere, who prayed for me, I will forever be grateful for your blessings...

"Let us celebrate Nepal cricket which is playing the world cup after 10 years. We will need your positive support and blessings more than ever. Jai Nepal," he added.

Nepal are placed in Group D alongside Bangladesh, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands. They didn't get a good start to the tournament as Rohit Paudel's side conceded a six-wicket loss against the Netherlands in their first match of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Nepal will take on Sri Lanka in their upcoming match of the tournament on Wednesday at Broward County Stadium.

In West Indies, Nepal will take on South Africa on Saturday and Bangladesh on June 17.

