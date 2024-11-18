"Bowlers are on track for Border-Gavaskar Trophy": Bowling coach Morne Morkel

Perth [Australia], November 18 : Team India's bowling coach, Morne Morkel, expressed satisfaction with the team's preparation for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. In a recent video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Morkel praised the bowlers' performance during the training sessions.

"Very happy with how the bowlers went. They summed up conditions very well. We are on track for the 22nd (November)," Morkel said.

Morkel also mentioned that the team is willing to put in more training sessions before the series opener, indicating the team's dedication to thorough preparation.

"Another three training sessions left. We'll sit down this afternoon or tomorrow and start planning, looking at game plans and how we are going to bring out the best in each and everyone for game time on the 22nd," Morkel revealed.

As Team India gears up for the challenging series, the focused training and strategic planning aim to ensure that the players are fully prepared to face the formidable Australian side.

After the series opener in Perth on November 22, the second Test, featuring the day-night format, will take place under lights at Adelaide Oval from December 6 to 10. Fans will then turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test from December 14 to 18.

The traditional Boxing Day Test, scheduled from December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, will mark the series' penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, promising an exciting climax to a highly anticipated series.

India's squad for Border-Gavaskar Series: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.

