"Bowlers had good plans and pulled it off": Aiden Markram on South Africa's victory over England in T20 WC

Gros Islet [St Lucia], June 22 : Following the win against England in the Super 8 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, South Africa skipper Aiden Markram lauded the bowlers on their brilliant performance in the match.

Aiden Markram-led South Africa moved a step closer to the semi-finals of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 after beating England by seven runs in the Super Eight match at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium.

The all-rounder heaped praise on opener Quinton De Kock following his brilliant match-winning performance in the match.

"Last three overs we had a lot against us but the bowlers had good plans and pulled it off. The message after the powerplay was it got slower. If I am greedy we were 10-20 short, especially after the start we got. Not quite played a complete game of cricket but we are on the right track. Quinny (de Kock) has been good for us in the last two games. It was a bit nerve-wracking in those overs but it can happen. The plans were there just the execution wasn't. I'm grateful that catch (off Brook) stuck," Markram said in the post-match presentation

Recapping the match, England won the toss and decided to bowl against South Africa.

Quinton de Kock (65 runs from 38 balls, 4 fours and 4 balls) and David Miller's (43 runs from 28 balls, 4 fours and 2 sixes) knocks helped the Proteas put 163/6 on the scoreboard in the first inning.

Jofra Archer led the England bowling attack after he picked up three wickets and gave 40 runs in his four-over spell at an economy rate of 40.00. Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid also bagged one wicket each in their respective spells.

During the run-chase, the defending champions fell short by just seven runs. England were able to score 156/6 in 20 overs with the help of knocks from Harry Brook (53 runs off 37 balls, 7 fours) and Liam Livingstone (33 runs off 17 balls, 3 sixes, 2 fours).

The pick of the bowlers for Proteas were Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj with two wickets each. One wicket each was taken by Ottneil Baartman and Anrich Nortje.

De Kock was awarded the Player of the Match for his outstanding performance with the bat in the first innings.

