Bowlers shine as Delhi Capitals defeat Gujarat Titans in low scoring IPL clash

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 17 : Brilliance of Delhi Capitals (DC) bowlers followed by cameos from Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abhishek Porel, and Shai Hope guided the side to a six-wicket victory against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday.

Coming out to chase a mere total of 90 runs, DC batters Prithvi Shaw and Jake Fraser-McGurk were able to put in just 25 runs before McGurk was sent back to the dressing room after playing a quickfire knock of 20 runs in just 10 balls which was laced with two boundaries and two sixes each.

After the opener's dismissal, Shaw was also sent back to the pavilion after scoring just seven runs.

DC were 31/2 in 2.4 overs with Abhishek Porel and Shai Hope on the crease. The franchise completed the 50-run mark in 4.2 overs as Hope slammed a maximum on the bowling of Sandeep Warrior.

Hope and Porel built a partnership of 34 runs in just 14 balls before the latter was dismissed after scoring 15 runs in seven balls with the help of two fours and a six.

At the score of 67 runs, the Capitals lost the wicket of Hope who was dismissed after scoring 19 runs which included two maximums and a four.

The Delhi-based franchise was 67/4 in 5.4 overs with Rishabh Pant and Sumit Kumar on the crease. Both of them built an unbeaten partnership of 25 runs as the side won the match inside nine overs.

The pick of the bowlers for Titans was Warrior who snapped two wickets in his spell of three overs where he conceded 40 runs. One wicket each was grabbed by Spencer Johnson and Rashid Khan in their respective spells.

Recapping the first innings, after being put to bat first by DC after they won the toss, GT started on a promising note with two boundaries from skipper Shubman Gill. But in the second over, he handed over a simple catch to Prithvi Shaw when he had eight runs off six balls and two fours. GT was 11/1 in 1.5 overs and Ishant Sharma took the wicket.

Sai Sudarshan joined Wriddhiman Saha at the other end. Sudarshan looked in good touch, smashing a boundary through cover point and the other through extra-cover region. However, his partnership with Saha did not last long, as his stumps were castled by Mukesh Kumar for just two runs off 10 balls. GT was 28/2 in 3/5 overs.

In the next over, Sudarshan's innings also met an unfortunate end as he was run out at the non-striker end by Sumit Kumar for 12 in nine balls, with two fours. GT was 28/3 in 4.1 overs.

In the same over, GT received a big jolt when a returning David Miller was caught behind by Rishabh Pant, giving Ishant his second wicket. GT was 30/4 in five overs.

Abhinav Manohar and Rahul Tewatia were tasked with forming a partnership to guide the team out of troubled waters. At the end of six overs, GT was 30/4.

Tristan Stubbs was given the ball and his first over, in the ninth of the innings, dug GT deeper into an abyss. Pant was exceptional behind the stumps, first stumping Manohar after a 14-ball eight-run knock and then removing the bails to end Shahrukh Khan's stay at the crease for a golden duck. GT was 48/6 in 8.4 overs.

GT reached the 50-run mark on the very next ball thanks to a boundary by Rashid Khan through the deep backward point.

At the end of 10 overs, GT was 61/6, with Rashid (12*) and Tewatia (8*) unbeaten.

Tewatia and Rashid, who had often finished off many games with the bat for the Titans, could not repeat their heroics as Tewatia was trapped leg-before-wicket for just 10 in 15 balls. GT was 66/7 in 11.2 overs.

Rashid tried to fight it out for GT. However, his resistance was ended by Mukesh, who got him caught by Pant for 31 in 24 balls, with two fours and a six. GT was 88/9 in 17.1 overs. Two balls later, Mukesh cleaned up Noor Ahmed for one. GT was all out for 89 in 17.3 overs.

Mukesh (3/14) was the top bowler for DC. Stubbs (2/11) and Ishant (2/8) also delivered some great contributions with the ball. Khaleel and Axar got a wicket each.

Brief Score: 92/4 in 8.5 overs (Jake Fraser-McGurk 20, Shai Hope 19, Sandeep Warrior 2/40) vs Gujarat Titans 89 in 17.3 overs (Rashid Khan 31, Sai Sudarshan 12, Mukesh Kumar 3/14).

