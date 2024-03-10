Bowlers Yash, Harsh give an upper hand to Vidarbha over Mumbai in Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Final

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10 : Outstanding spells from Yash Thakur and Harsh Dubey gave an upper hand to Vidarbha in the final of the 2023-24 Ranji season against Mumbai at Wankhade Stadium here.

At Day 1 Stumps, Vidarbha are 31/3 with Atharva Taide (21) and Aditya Thakre (0) unbeaten on the crease and they still trail by 193 runs.

In reply to Mumbai's total of 224 runs, Vidarbha didn't get the start that they wanted as the team lost the wicket of opener Dhruv Shorey at the score of 1.

After Shorey's dismissal, Aman Mokhade came to bat but he was soon sent back to the pavilion after scoring just eight runs when the team score was 20.

The third wicket to fall was of Karun Nair who was sent back to the dressing room without opening his account at the score of 24.

The pick of the bowlers for Mumbai on the first day was experienced seamer Dhawal Kulkarni who snapped two wickets in his spell of six overs where he conceded just nine runs. One wicket was grabbed by Shardul Thakur where he leaked 14 runs in his five overs.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai were put to bat first by the Vidharbha skipper Akshay Wadkar.

The Mumbai side was bowled out for 224. The highest scorer for the side was Shardul who played a brilliant knock of 75 runs which was laced by eight boundaries and three sixes in the innings.

Openers Prithvi Shaw (46) and Bhupen Lalwani (37) also contributed valuable runs to their team's total.

For Vidarbha, three wickets each were bagged by Yash and Harsh in their respective spells of 11 and 20 overs where they conceded 54 and 62 runs respectively. Two wickets were taken by Umesh Yadav and one wicket was taken by Aditya Thakre in their respective spells.

Brief Scores: Vidarbha 31/3 in 13 overs (Atharva Taide 21*, Aman Mokhade 8, Dhawal Kulkarni 2/9) vs Mumbai 224 (Shardul Thakur 75, Prithvi Shaw 46, Yash Thakur 3/54).

