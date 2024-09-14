Bowling coach Morne Morkel reveals his favourite India delicacies

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 14 : Newly appointed bowling coach Morne Morkel revealed that dosa and murgh malai chicken are the Indian delicacies that he is fond of.

The former South African stalwart linked up with the Indian team in Chennai ahead of his first assignment as bowling coach.

As the Indian team continues to fine-tune their preparations for the opening Test against Bangladesh, Morkel revealed his love for dosas and murgh malai chicken.

"I like a bit of poori. For breakfast, I obviously love dosas and murgh malai chicken. It is also important as a coach to show that you eat healthy, and the rest of the players will follow," Morkel said in a video posted by BCCI.

Under the new regime, Morkel was named as the successor to Paras Mhambrey, who worked with previous head coach Rahul Dravid.

He has previously worked with India head coach Gautam Gambhir during their time together in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Morkel recalled the moment when the BCCI approached him for a stint with the Indian team and said that the first person he went to talk about it was his father.

"I sat for five minutes in the room reflecting on it. I first spoke to my dad but didn't go to my wife. Normally, they say go to your wife, but I went to speak to Dad. I have been a cricket fan for years, and knowing what's going to come is quite a special moment. I enjoyed it for about five to seven minutes by myself and then shared with my family about the opportunity," Morkel added.

During his playing days, the 39-year-old was one of the tearaways in South Africa's star-studded pace bowling line-up.

Notably, Morkel also served as the bowling coach of India's archrival Pakistan. He was appointed in June 2023 and left after the conclusion of the ODI World Cup in November last year. But he left six weeks before his contract was meant to expire.

