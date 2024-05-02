"Bowling to these legends feels normal": PBKS spinner Harpreet Brar

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 2 : Punjab Kings left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar opened up about the areas he tries to aim for while bowling against some of the best hitters of the tournament in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

After CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ajinkya Rahane fended off PBKS bowlers in the powerplay, Harpreet bowled the ninth over and changed the complexion of the game in two deliveries.

In the ninth over, he sent Rahane back to the dressing room, and on the next delivery, he trapped in-form batter Shivam Dube right in front of the stumps. Rahul Chahar backed him up on the other end by making CSK batters toil hard for each run.

Harpreet was adjudged Man of the Match for his game-changing spell that opened the floodgates and laid the foundation for Punjab's triumph.

"It was a good wicket to bowl on, and even Rahul bowled really well. I have been playing for 6 years, so my confidence has been pretty high. Now bowling to these legends of the game feels normal, I just bowl to my strengths. To be honest, I don't think wickets, my aim is only to bowl lots of dot balls and dot balls create the wickets. When there is spin in the wicket, the bowlers' confidence goes up and it is a bit helpful," Harpreet said after the game.

Both spinners combined to produce an influential spell of 4/33 in 8 overs. Overall, Harpreet has six scalps to his name in 10 matches at an economy of 7.21.

Harpreet's efforts played a major role as PBKS clinched their fifth win at Chepauk against CSK in the IPL. They went level with five-time champion Mumbai Indians for the most number of wins against CSK at Chepauk in the cash-rich league.

Coming to the match, the vibrant yellow wave in the stands of Chepauk was reduced to silence after PBKS effortlessly chased down 163 with more than two overs to spare.

Stand-in skipper Sam Curran's decision to put CSK to bat turned out to be the ideal one as the dew factor kicked in to become a hindrance for CSK bowlers in the second half of the match.

Ruturaj Gaikwad led from the front and scored 62 off 48 deliveries and MS Dhoni provided the finishing touches at the death to power CSK to an unlikely 162/7.

In reply, PBKS batters hardly broke a sweat while chasing 163. Jonny Bairstow and Rilee Rossouw forged a 64-run stand to completely shift the momentum in their favour.

Curran and Shashank Singh applied the finishing touches to seal a 7-wicket win for PBKS.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor