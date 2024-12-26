Boxing Day Test: Australia win toss, decide to bat against India at MCG

Melbourne [Australia], December 26 : Pat Cummins-led Australia won the toss and decided to bat against Rohit Sharma's India in the Boxing Day Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Team India has had a solid record in recent Boxing Day Tests, with the Rohit Sharma-led side winning two of the last three encounters, while one ended in a draw.

Currently, the ongoing BGT series level at 1-1, both sides will be playing the much-anticipated Boxing Day Test intending to secure an all-important series lead needed to push a case for the ICC World Test Championship final.

Earlier last week, Australia made a couple of changes to its squad, addressing the absence of Josh Hazlewood and concerns in the top order. The hosts have added Beau Webster, Jhye Richardson, and Sam Konstas have been added to the squad before the fourth Test match of the series.

Also, the playing eleven of Australia will feature uncapped U19 batting sensation Sam Konstas, who will open with Usman Khawaja.

Konstas played a vital role in Australia's ICC U19 World Cup 2024 triumph, scoring 191 runs in seven innings at an average of 27.28, including a century. He also featured in a two-match series between Australia A and India A ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, scoring 92 runs in four innings, highlighted by a match-winning 73*. In the warm-up pink-ball game against India, he stamped his authority with a classy 107 off 97 balls against a formidable Indian attack.

Speaking at the toss, India skipper Rohit Sharma confirmed that Shubman Gill will be missing the Boxing Day Test and Washington Sundar has made his way into the playing eleven. The skipper added that he will bat at the top order.

"We would have batted as well. The series is 1-1, a lot to play for, it gives us a perfect opportunity to show what we are as a team. Whatever situation lies in front of you, you have to fight. It's a new day and we are looking forward to it. We have one change - GIll misses out and Washington comes in. (On whether he will bat at the top of the order?) Yes, I will," Rohit said.

Australia captain Pat Cummins said that Sam Konstas will be open the batting along with Usman Khawaja.

"We gonna have a bat today. There's a bit of a grass like an old MCG wicket. It's been a great series so far. As a child in Australia when you wake up, you have a good night's sleep after Christmas, and you look forward to the first ball. Sam will open the batting and Scott also comes in for Hazlewood," Cummins said.

Australia Playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.

