"Boys are taking momentum the right way...": MI skipper Hardik after beating SRH

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 23 : After his side's win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya said that the team is glad to be taking the momentum in the right way and with their key players clicking, it feels a "wonderful win".

Pandya's men continued to rise in the IPL standings, securing their fourth successive win and peaking at the right time across all departments as the tournament reaches its mid-stage. With a win over SRH by seven wickets, they are at the third spot in the points tally.

Speaking after the win, Hardik said, "Good to have wins behind our back. Glad the boys are taking the momentum in the right way. Rohit (Sharma), Deepak (Chahar), (Trent) Boult, SKY (Suryakumar Yadav), everyone, always felt that once everyone started clicking, it is going to be a complete combination, overall a wonderful win."

"Captaincy sometimes is about instincts, I like to see the game and react and not always rely on pre-made plans. (On bowling spinner Vignesh Puthur) At that point, we wanted them to take a chance and give us a wicket. Young guy, had not played a couple of games, was tough for him and I understand. We can get better in all departments, we discussed about being very clinical and very smart. We will take it game by game. We are very satisfied with this win," he concluded.

Coming to the match, MI won the toss and opted to field first. The five-time champions had SRH down and out at 35/5, but a 99-run stand between Heinrich Klaasen (71 in 44 balls, with nine fours and two sixes) and Abhinav Manohar (43 in 27 balls, with two fours and three sixes) took MI to 143/8 in their 20 overs.

Trent Boult was MI's top wicket-taker with 4/26 in four overs. Deepak also picked 2/12 in four overs. Pandya and Bumrah got a wicket each.

During the run-chase, a 64-run stand between Will Jacks (22 in 19 balls, with two fours and a six) and Rohit Sharma and a 53-run stand between Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav, propelled MI to an easy win by seven wickets in 15.4 overs. Rohit made his second-successive fifty, scoring 70 in 46 balls, with eight fours and three sixes. Suryakumar finished unbeaten at 40* in 19 balls, with five fours and two sixes with Tilak Varma (2*) unbeaten.

Eshan Malinga, Zeeshan Ansari, and Jaydev Unadkat got a wicket each.

MI have climbed up to the third spot in the points table, with five wins and four losses, giving them 10 points and their fourth successive win. SRH is at ninth spot with two wins and six losses, giving them just four points.

