Brandon King reflects on West Indies' win over England in 3rd ODI

Bridgetown [Barbados], November 7 : Caribbean batter Brandon King reflected on West Indies' eight-wicket win over England in the third ODI match in Barbados and said that he was "fortunate" to perform well in the crucial game.

Top Caribbean batters Brandon King and Keacy Carty powered West Indies to clinch an eight-wicket win over England in the third ODI match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown.

With the victory in the final game of the series, the Caribbeans managed to seal a 2-1 series win over the Three Lions.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, King hailed Keacy Carty's unbeaten 128-run knock and said that the 27-year-old batted 'fluently' during the run chase.

"I had a fair number of starts but wasn't able to convert them. Fortunate I could do it today at a crucial game and I'm happy. Once you go through the initial phase, you have to believe in yourself and that it's your time. (On Keacy Carty's knock) He batted fluently, he came at a crucial stage and helped us get off to a good start," King said.

Recapping the match, after winning the toss, West Indies decided to field against England.

England opener Phil Salt (74 runs from 108 balls, 4 fours and 1 sixes) gave the Three Lions a fiery start in the inning. The wicketkeeper-batter was the highest run-getter for England as no other batters could display a solid performance.

In the middle order, the visitors failed to cement a partnership and could only put 263/8 on the scoreboard in the first inning.

Matthew Forde led the Caribbean bowling attack after he picked up three wickets and gave 35 runs.

During the run chase, Brandon King (102 runs from 117 balls, 13 fours and 1 six) and Keacy Carty (128 runs from 114 balls, 15 fours and 2 sixes) displayed a staggering performance and helped the Windies to clinch an eight-wicket win.

The English bowlers were sluggish in the second inning and failed to restrict 264 runs. Reece Topley and Jamie Overton were the bowlers who could manage to pick wickets for England. In the end, the Three Lions conceded an eight-wicket defeat in the third ODI match.

