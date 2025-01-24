Breakout stars lead charge in ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year 2024

New Delhi [India], January 24 : The ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year 2024 showcases not just exceptional quality but also a remarkable balance of star power, consistency, and versatility, as per the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Saim Ayub of Pakistan had a breakout year, earning his spot at the top of the order. Despite debuting only in November, he made an immediate impact, scoring 125 runs in a three-match series in Australia. Saim followed it up with his maiden ODI century in Zimbabwe and finished the year with three centuries in five innings, including two in South Africa. He ended the year with 515 runs at an average of 64.37 and a strike rate of 105.53.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz from Afghanistan continued his explosive form, adding three centuries to his name in 2024. Playing against Sri Lanka, Ireland, South Africa, and Bangladesh, Gurbaz was consistently productive, finishing the year with 531 runs at an average of 48.2.

Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka had a phenomenal year, amassing 694 runs, including an unbeaten 210 against Afghanistanthe sixth-highest score by an opener in ODI history. His stellar performances made him the second-highest run-scorer of 2024, trailing only his teammate Kusal Mendis.

Kusal Mendis, who also kept wickets, was the year's most prolific batter in ODIs, scoring 742 runs. His consistent performances included a century against New Zealand and six half-centuries, with only one failure to reach double figures in 17 innings.

Charith Asalanka, another Sri Lankan star, showcased his all-round skills, scoring 605 runs and taking key wickets against India. Leading from the front, Asalanka consistently delivered with the bat, recording four half-centuries, including two scores in the 90s.

Sherfane Rutherford of the West Indies had a sensational season, scoring 425 runs at an incredible average of 106.2 and a strike rate of 120.1. Debuting in December 2023, Rutherford quickly established himself as a middle-order powerhouse, with five consecutive 50-plus scores.

Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai impressed as a true all-rounder, scoring 417 runs and taking 17 wickets. His standout performance came against Bangladesh, where he claimed 4/37 and followed it up with an unbeaten 70 to secure victory.

Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka delivered with the ball, taking 26 wickets in just 10 matches at an average of 15.6. His 7/19 against Zimbabwe was one of the best bowling performances in ODI history.

Shaheen Shah Afridi played only six ODIs but made his presence felt, taking 15 wickets at an average of 17.6, including a 4/47 haul that highlighted his lethal ability with the ball.

Haris Rauf, also from Pakistan, excelled in key moments, claiming 13 wickets in eight matches. His fiery five-for against Australia in Adelaide was instrumental in Pakistan's series win.

Teen sensation AM Ghazanfar of Afghanistan announced himself on the world stage with 21 wickets in 11 matches at an average of just 13.57. The 18-year-old's two five-wicket hauls, including 6/26 against Bangladesh, cemented his reputation as a rising star.

