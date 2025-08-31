Brendan becomes 3rd Zimbabwe batter to complete 10,000 international runs

Harare [Zimbabwe], August 31 : Zimbabwe batter Brendan Taylor on Sunday became only the third player from his team to touch the 10,000-run mark in international cricket, marking a big moment in nation's cricketing history.

Taylor achieved this milestone during his side's second ODI against Sri Lanka at Harare. After a duck in the first ODI, Taylor reached the milestone by making a 37-ball 20, without any boundaries or a six.

Now in 287 matches, he has made 10,009 runs in 320 innings at an average of 33.92, with 17 centuries and 57 half-centuries and a best score of 171. He is now with legends Andy Flower (11,580 runs in 276 matches with 16 centuries at an average of 40.63) and Grant Flower (10,028 runs in 288 matches at an average of 32.03, with 12 centuries) as a part of the 10,000 international runs club.

In Tests, Taylor has made 2,371 runs in 35 Tests and 70 innings at an average of 35.92, with six centuries and 12 fifties and a best score of 171. He is the fourth-highest run-getter for Zimbabwe in the format.

In ODIs, Taylor is the second-highest run-getter, with 6,704 runs at an average of 35.28, with 11 centuries and 39 fifties. His best score of 145*.

Taylor is the seventh-highest run-getter in T20Is for Zimbabwe, scoring 934 runs in 45 matches and innings at an average of 23.94, with five fifties and best score of 75*.

He became available for selection following the completion of a three-and-a-half-year suspension imposed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) during second Test against New Zealand earlier this month, after he accepted responsibility for breaching both the ICC Anti-Corruption Code and the ICC Anti-Doping Code.

Since then, Taylor has undergone a thorough rehabilitation programme and has consistently demonstrated a sincere commitment to personal growth, accountability and restoring trust. His presence in the side adds a lot of strength and experience, having played 34 Tests and overall 284 international matches in his career.

In his comeback Test, Taylor scored 44 and 7 at Bulawayo.

Coming to this second ODI, SL opted to field first. Ben Curran (79 in 95 balls, with nine fours) and Sikandar Raza (59* in 55 balls, with five fours and a six) fired brilliant half-centuries to power Zimbabwe to 277/7 in 50 overs.

Dushmantha Chameera (3/52) and Asitha Fernando (2/67) were top wicket-takers. SL needs to chase down 278 to win the series 2-0, after registering a narrow seven run win while defending 299 in the first ODI, thanks to a hat-trick by Dilshan Madushanka.

