Brendon McCullum accepts defeat, admits Pakistan's spin-friendly pitches were a challenge for England

New Delhi [India], October 26 : England head coach Brendon McCullum conceded that his team was outplayed by Pakistan in their recent series, which they lost 2-1. McCullum was candid in his evaluation, stating there were "no excuses" for their consecutive defeats in Multan and Rawalpindi, though he expressed surprise that Pakistan only began preparing spin-friendly pitches from the second Test onwards.

After England's dominant performance on a flat pitch in the first Test in Multan, where they surpassed Pakistan's first-innings total of 556 with a record-breaking 823 for 7 declared, Pakistan recognised the need to respond. Changes to their selection committee, along with pitch modifications aided by heaters and industrial fans, shifted the series dynamics in Pakistan's favour. Spinners Sajid Khan and Noman Ali capitalised on the altered conditions, claiming 39 of England's last 40 wickets, as England's batters struggled, amassing only 814 runs across their final four innings.

This series loss marks a sharp contrast to England's 3-0 victory in Pakistan two years ago and underscores recent challenges in the subcontinent, including a 4-1 defeat in India earlier this year. Once commanding in Asian conditions under McCullum and captain Ben Stokes, England have now lost six of their last seven matches in the region.

"That's life," McCullum told Sky Sports after England's nine-wicket defeat, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

"We obviously missed the opportunity to win the series. We did some good things throughout, and while we leave disappointed, we also acknowledge how well Pakistan played. But we know we had a chance to be better, and that's frustrating," he added.

"Credit to Pakistanthe way those two spinners bowled was superb," McCullum said, after Noman and Sajid combined to bowl out England for 112 in their second innings in Rawalpindi.

"I thought they varied the pace beautifully. Noman, slowing it down from one end with the occasional quick delivery, and Sajid doing the reverse, was a great partnership in bowling. Unfortunately, our players couldn't withstand the pressure," he noted.

When asked about Pakistan's unorthodox approach to pitch preparation, which included reusing the first-Test pitch in Multan and altering Rawalpindi's to induce more spin, McCullum was positive. He praised Pakistan's innovative strategies to maximise their spinners' advantage, even if it posed difficulties for England's players.

"I quite like it, to be honest," he said.

"They showed bravery in their team and pitch choices. When teams come to England, we tend to play on surfaces suited to our strengths, which may also hide some weaknesses, as every team has them," McCullum observed.

"I'm surprised Pakistan took this long to adapt. In Sri Lanka, India, and Bangladesh, the ball always turns. What we had a couple of years ago, or even in the first Test match where it was fairly flat, presented a different challenge. It'll be interesting to see if they stick with these tactics in the coming years, but from our side, there are no excuses. We had our chances, and we finished second," he said.

The series defeat exposed England's struggles in spin-friendly conditions. Batters like Ollie Pope and Zak Crawley faced significant difficulties, while Harry Brook, who had been prolific in recent tours with four centuries, failed to find form, with his highest score only reaching 26 in his last four innings.

"It's nearly the same batting group that came here two years ago and excelled in these conditions, the same group that put on 800 runs in the first Test," McCullum remarked.

"As the conditions changed, new challenges arose, and we weren't quite able to adapt. That's a missed opportunity," he added.

"Our skipper and I have no doubt that the batting line-up we've had for 18 months is our best. We're confident, but we must allow these players to develop and grow," said the England head coach.

England's spinners, Shoaib Bashir and Jack Leach, faced scrutiny for failing to match the success of their Pakistani counterparts. Bashir, selected for the India tour for his raw attributes rather than proven records, bowled the most overs of any player in Tests this year but ended with only nine wickets at an average of 49.66, compared to Sajid's 19 wickets at 21.10.

"[Sajid and Noman] bowled brilliantly together, challenging us with varied paces," McCullum said.

"Could we have done better? Absolutely. Anytime you lose a Test or a series, reflection is essential. We'll analyse what happened and consider how we might respond better next time. Should we adjust our pace? Vary our tactics? It's similar to when a batsman gets out; improvement is always the goal," he said.

"You're always looking to improve, but perfection isn't realistic in an inconsistent game. There will be times when things don't go as planned, but we must remain resilient," McCullum added.

"We will encounter spin-friendly conditions again, and we hope that lessons from this series will provide a foundation for future success," he concluded.

