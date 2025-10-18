Brett Lee, Tamim Iqbal to mentor teams in first edition of Malaysia T20 League

New Delhi [India], October 18 : Malaysia is set to take centre stage on the global cricket map with the launch of the Malaysia T20 League, the region's first professional T20 franchise competition, developed by the Malaysian Cricket Association (MCA).

The inaugural edition will be held in Kuala Lumpur from June 7 to June 27, 2026, featuring five teams, international stars, and cricket icons Brett Lee and Tamim Iqbal in mentorship roles, according to a press release from MCA.

Long recognised for its passionate South Asian community and growing cricket culture, Malaysia is rapidly transforming into a hub for the sport. The country's recent success in hosting the ICC U19 Women's World Cup 2025a rare feat for an Associate Nationalongside its men's team topping the Asian Qualifiers for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, highlights its emergence as a credible and ambitious cricketing destination.

The Malaysia T20 League builds on this momentum, combining local Malaysian talent with international players from South Asia and beyond. The collaboration with IPG Groupwhich will oversee league management, operations, broadcasting, and marketingensures the tournament meets world-class standards, setting the stage for a vibrant new era of cricket in Southeast Asia.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahinda Vallipuram, President of the Malaysian Cricket Association, said, as quoted by the press release, "I am delighted to share the dates of the inaugural season of Malaysia T20. With our understanding and ability to run successful leagues worldwide, we will make sure that cricket fans in Malaysia get to enjoy some dazzling cricketing action. We are equally excited about this challenge to work alongside an associate nation and support them in their journey towards excellence."

Anil Mohan, Founder and CEO of IPG Group, said, "We are excited to partner with the Malaysian Cricket Association to bring professional franchise cricket to Malaysia. With Indian players joining the league, the inaugural Malaysia T20 is set to capture attention across Asia. Our aim is to combine Malaysia's cricketing passion with our proven expertise in delivering successful global leagues, ensuring fans witness a dynamic and memorable debut season."

Further details on the team identities, player draft process, marquee signings, and complete match schedule will be announced in the coming weeks. Fans can look forward to a spectacular showcase of cricketing talent that will bring global attention to Malaysia's growing cricketing ambitions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor