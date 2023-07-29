Brevis, David's magnificent knocks help MI New York set up final clash with Seattle Orcas

Dallas [US], July 29 : Mumbai Indians New York pulled off a thrilling six-wicket victory against Texas Super Kings in the Major League Cricket Challenger game at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas on Friday.

MI New York bowled out the Super Kings for 158 before chasing their target down in 19 overs to set up a summit clash against Seattle Orcas. The Final of the inaugural edition of Major League Cricket will be played at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas on Sunday.

Shayan Jahangir struck back-to-back boundaries off Rusty Theron's bowling in the fourth over, however, Theron dismissed Slade van Staden in the same over to reduce MI New York to 23/1.

The wicket didn't deter Jahangir as he smashed Gerald Coetzee for two boundaries and a six in the fifth over. However, Jahangir's destructive innings came to an end when he looped a catch to Daniel Sams off Calvin Savage's bowling in the sixth over.

Nicholas Pooran struck a couple of maximums, but he was trapped LBW by Sams, leaving MI New York at 74/3 in the eleventh over.

Thereafter, Tim David and Dewald Brevis kept MI New York in the game as they smashed Mitchell Santner for two sixes in the fifteenth over. David hit three maximums off Mohammad Mohsin's bowling in the sixteenth over, however, the leg-spinner dismissed David in the same over.

David Wiese joined Brevis when MI New York needed 35 runs from 25 balls. The duo batted sensibly and took their team over the line with one over to spare.

Earlier in the day, MI New York won the toss and put the Texas Super Kings into bat. Trent Boult got MI New York off to a terrific start when he dismissed Captain Faf du Plessis for 6 runs off 9 balls in the third over.

Mitchell Santner and Cody Chetty were also sent packing in quick succession as the Super Kings found themselves in deep trouble at 34/3.

However, Devon Conway and Milind Kumar rebuilt the Super Kings' innings. Milind Kumar struck Steven Taylor for a four and a six to take the Texas Super Kings to 98/3 in 14 overs. The duo put up a partnership of 77 runs from 60 balls before Rashid Khan dismissed Milind Kumar for 37 runs off 34 balls in the sixteenth over. Conway also followed Kumar back to the pavilion after he lobbed a catch to Dewald Brevis in the seventeenth over.

Thereafter, Tim David got the wickets of David Miller and Gerald Coetzee in successive deliveries in the last over. MI New York ran out Rusty Theron on the last delivery of the Super Kings' innings and bowled them out for 158.

Brief Scores: MI New York 162/4 (Dewald Brevis 41*, Shayan Jahangir 36, Rusty Theron 1/12) beat Texas Super Kings 158 all out (Devon Conway 38, Milind Kumar 37, Trent Boult 4/24) by six wickets.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor