"Bring in new team": Wasim Akram calls for changes after Pakistan lose to India

New York [US], June 10 : Following their defeat against India in the T20 World Cup 2024, former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram lashed out at the Men in Green for their performance in the crucial match.

After being bowled out for 119, India bowlers turned things around for Men in Blue as Jasprit Bumrah's masterclass and Hardik Pandya's crunch wickets powered India to a narrow but significant win over rivals Pakistan in Group A of the ICC T20 World Cup at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

Akram said that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had to act decisively to address problems in Pakistani cricket because he had had enough. The former captain made a strong argument, stating that it was preferable to lose a match with six or seven inexperienced players than it was to lose one with seasoned international cricketers who had no understanding of the game at all.

"Enough is enough. We need changes now. Bring in a new team, six to seven players and then back them through losses so they can develop as a team. It's time for the PCB chairman to take a bold step. We keep hearing [of the team] that this guy isn't talking to that guy, or that guy isn't talking to him. This was the best New York pitch so far, it wasn't that difficult. How difficult was it to chase 120?" Akram said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

The former skipper said that after 6-run loss to arch-rival India, Pakistan doesn't deserve to take place in Super 8s of the ongoing T20 World Cup.

"After this performance, I don't think Pakistan deserve to go into the Super 8s," he added.

After defeats in the first two matches, Pakistan must win their two remaining Group A matches to stand any chance of progressing.

Having bundled out India for 119, Pakistan did not lose many wickets early but they also did not score many runs in the run chase as the innings progressed. They were 72 for 2 in 12 overs. Pandya and Bumrah planned a collapse. With the first ball of his second stint, Bumrah broke through Mohammad Rizwan's stumps, and Hardik removed Fakhar Zaman with a superb short ball. Pakistan failed to wrap up the match, suffering their second defeat in the tournament.

