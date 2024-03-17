"Bring it home": Pant, Ponting wish Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals ahead of WPL 2024 final

New Delhi [India], March 17 : Ahead of the final match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB), skipper Rishabh Pant and head coach Ricky Ponting of the men's cricket team wished the women's team for their upcoming final match of the tournament.

"Best wishes, ft. RP2," Delhi Capitals wrote on X while sharing Pant and Ponting's message.

https://x.com/DelhiCapitals/status/1769043225766244495?s=20

"On behalf of the Delhi Capitals men's team, we clearly think you all are the best team of the season. Now bring it home," Ponting said.

Meanwhile, Pant said, "Most importantly, just enjoy your final and have fun."

After the end of the group stage matches, DC stood at the top of the standings with 12 points, which helped Lanning's side move directly into the finals. DC won six matches after playing eight league games.

Earlier, while speaking at the pre-match press conference, Lanning said that she didn't enjoy the 40-meter boundary.

"It is a nightmare having a 40-meter boundary on one side. That is one thing I haven't necessarily enjoyed as a captain. There's so much more power and strength in the game now that people are clearing the ropes pretty easily," Lanning was quoted by ESPNCricinfo as saying.

RCB and DC squared off against each other four times in the first two seasons of the WPL, but the Bengaluru-based franchise could never clinch a win against last year's finalists.

Delhi Capitals squad: Meg Lanning (C), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia (Wk), Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi, Annabel Sutherland, Laura Harris, Poonam Yadav.

