"Bring the trophy home...": AB de Villiers wishes RCB best ahead of WPL final clash with DC

The final of the second season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will be taking place at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday.

DC, who was handed a heartbreaking loss by Mumbai Indians (MI) in the title clash of the inaugural season, will be looking to go one step better and capture the gold, led by the multi-time World Cup-winning Australian legend Meg Lanning. RCB, led by Indian star batter Smriti Mandhana, will also be having its eyes set on the gold.

Either way, one of these teams, who also have highly popular men's teams, will put an end to the 'trophyless team' tag. Delhi Capitals reached the finals directly by finishing on the top of the points table, however, RCB, led by Ellyse Perry and Asha Sobhana's heroics reached the title clash following a five-run win over MI in the eliminator clash.

De Villiers took to X (formerly Twitter), posting a video to express his excitement for the game between "two powerhouse teams". He also said that he would be watching every ball of the game.

Come on @RCBTweets! 🏆💪 #WPLFinal pic.twitter.com/yThRPpT8u9— AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) March 17, 2024

"Women's Premier League finals today promises to be an outstanding clash between two powerhouse teams. The two stand-out teams of this tournament. The Delhi Capitals Women's team and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women's team will be facing off in an action-packed final today," said De Villiers.

"I absolutely cannot wait to watch the action unfold. Congratulations to both teams for making the finals, well deserved, and stand-out performances throughout the tournament individually and as a team."

"A special shoutout to team RCB. All the very best to you all! Bring the trophy home and also give the men's [team] some motivation for later on this month when the IPL starts. All the very best guys, I will be watching every ball," he concluded.

De Villiers represented the side from 2011-2021 in 157 matches. He scored 4,522 runs at an average of 41.10. He scored two centuries and 37 fifties for the side at a strike rate of over 158. He is also a part of the RCB 'Hall of Fame' along with West Indies cricket legend Chris Gayle.

