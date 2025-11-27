Brisbane Heat release Jemimah Rodrigues from remainder of WBBL

Brisbane [Australia], November 27 : The Brisbane Heat have agreed to a request to release Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues from the remainder of the Weber Women's Big Bash League.

Rodrigues returned to India after the Heat's match against the Hobart Hurricanes 10 days ago as part of a pre-arranged commitment where she was to be involved in Indian teammate Smriti Mandhana's wedding last weekend, as per a release from the Brisbane Heat.

However, the celebrations were subsequently postponed due to a health issue with Mandhana's father.

Rodrigues will stay in India to support her teammate, and the Heat has agreed to her not returning for the final four games of the WBBL season.

Brisbane Heat CEO Terry Svenson said, while disappointed that fans would not see more of Rodrigues playing for the Heat, the decision was made with her best interest at heart.

"It has obviously been a challenging time for Jemi, so while it is unfortunate that she will take no further part in the WBBL, we were more than willing to agree to her request to remain in India,'' he said.

"The Heat club obviously wish her and Smriti Mandhana's family all the best for the future.

"Jemi told us she was disappointed not to be coming back and has passed on her appreciation to the club and the Heat fans for being so understanding of the circumstances. She has been in touch with the players and wished them all the best for the rest of their games," Svenson said.

This was the second season that Rodrigues had signed with the Heat, after being the club's number one pick at the International Player draft earlier this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor