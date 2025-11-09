Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch WBBL Match in India

Women’s Big Bash League returns is all set to commence from Sunday November 9th with an action-packed triple-header. Brisbane Heat face Melbourne Renegades in a rematch of last season’s final in the opening encounter. Sydney Thunder and Hobart Hurricanes will follow at the same venue, before Perth Scorchers take on Sydney Sixers at the WACA to wrap up a blockbuster first day.

Spanning 43 matches across 35 days, WBBL promises another thrilling season of cricket before culminating with the final on December 13. The top-ranked team at the end of the regular season will host the title clash, while the sides finishing third and fourth will battle in The Knockout on December 9. The winner of that contest will then face the second-placed side in The Challenger on December 11 for a spot in the final. The competition will feature a host of stars, including the World Cup-winning India batter Jemimah Rodrigues, along with South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt and New Zealand’s Sophie Devine.

When and where to watch WBBL on TV?

The 11th edition of the Women’s Big Bash League will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network.

When and where to watch WBBL online?

The fans can stream WBBL online on JioHotsar accessible on smartphones, tablets, laptops and smart TVs.

Where to watch in the UK

The tournament will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Cricket in the United Kingdom.

Where to watch in the USA

Willow TV will show the tournament live in the United States.

Where to watch in New Zealand

SKY Sport NZ, including Sky Sports 3, is the destination for the New Zealand audience for WBBL 2025-26.