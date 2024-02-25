Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], February 25 : Ahead of day three of the fourth Test match between India and England at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, British fans felt that the hosts could put the pressure back on the Three Lions with their strong batting lineup.

While speaking to ANI, the English fan said that the game will depend on which team gets a "partnership going". The fan accepted that England have an advantage at the moment. But he added that India can bat on day three and put the pressure back.

"It is going to be very difficult to predict on that wicket. It just depends on who gets a partnership going, but I think it's maybe an advantage for England at the moment. But India can bat on today and put the pressure back, so it's going to be very even...," an English fan said.

On the other hand, another England fan said that the fourth Test match is in a "close and tight" position.

"It's very close and tight, but England is slightly in front. But India can play well," another British fan said.

Coming to the match, England scored 353 runs in their first innings after electing to bat. India had reduced England to 112/5, but Joe Root (122* in 274 balls, with 10 fours) roared back to form with 31st Test century. Also, handy contributions came through from wicketkeeper-batter Ben Foakes (47 in 126 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Ollie Robinson (58 in 96 balls, with nine fours and a six), with both stitching century stands with Root.

Ravindra Jadeja (4/67) was the pick of the bowlers for India while it was debutant Akash Deep (3/83) who stole the show with his opening spell. Mohammed Siraj (2/78) was also good with the ball.

In the second innings, India ended the day two at 219/7, with Dhruv Jurel (30*) and Kuldeep Yadav (17*). Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his red-hot form with a knock of 73 in 117 balls, with eight fours and a six. Shubman Gill also scored 38 in 65 balls, with six fours. Spinners Shoaib Bashir (4/84) and Tom Hartley (2/47) dominated Team India and the Three Lions led by 134 runs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor