Broad, Hussain believe it is time for England to rest Jofra Archer, select potential replacement for fifth Test

Manchester [UK], July 28 : Former England pace bowling mainstay Stuart Broad believes it is time for England to rest their tearaway Jofra Archer ahead of the fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against India at The Oval, scheduled to begin on Thursday.

Archer returned to the Test fold after four years of absence, a period which was plagued by injuries during the Third Test at Lord's. Due to an eight-day break, Archer had plenty of rest, and England decided to stick with him in the fourth Test in Manchester. Since being reinforced into the team, Archer has bowled 88.3 overs, testing the speed gun with his scorching pace and returned with nine wickets at 28.66.

The scoreline remained intact at 2-1 after the fourth contest ended in a draw, courtesy of centuries from Shubman Gill (103), Washington Sundar (101*) and Ravindra Jadeja (107*). With India still alive in the gruelling contest, England are stuck in a dilemma, whether to continue with Archer or manage his workload.

With three days of rest between the two Tests, Broad believes it's time to reintroduce Gus Atkinson and allow Archer to rest. Apart from the 30-year-old, Broad feels Josh Tongue should come in for Brydon Carse, who looked "knackered" at Old Trafford.

"I think Gus Atkinson has to play. I know he has not had any workload, but we need to see him. He hasn't been really challenged against top-level opposition in Test cricket yet. [Brydon] Carse looked knackered in the fourth Test. He has been a trier and given absolutely everything, but looks like his legs have left him for this series, so Atkinson gets the nod," Broad said as quoted from Sky Sports.

"[Josh] Tongue started the series, and I know he mainly got lower-order players out, but you probably have a natural replacement for Archer. We can't not have Archer for four years, bring him back and then bowl him into the ground and not see him for another four years," he added.

The concerns around Archer stem from the litany of injuries he suffered, which kept him away from Test cricket for four years. While the fifth Test holds immense importance, England will be wary of the Ashes, which is four months away from commencing in Australia.

"I don't think you can have Archer playing three on the bounce coming back after four years. Gus Atkinson coming back after a long time, and then Stokes with a niggle as three of your four seamers - but I would definitely play Atkinson on his home ground if fit," former England captain Nasser Hussain said.

England's squad for the fifth Test: Ben Stokes (Captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor