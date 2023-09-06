Brook added to England’s ODI squad against New Zealand; Crawley to lead against Ireland

London, Sep 6 Young in-form batter Harry Brook has been added to England’s squad for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, starting in Cardiff from Friday, as batting cover.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have also named Brook in a 13-man second-string squad captained by Test opener Zak Crawley for the ODI series against Ireland happening later this month.

Brook’s inclusion comes at a time when England are contemplating finding ways in adding the right-handed batter to the ODI World Cup squad, from where he was originally excluded as Ben Stokes came out of his retirement from the format for the side to defend their title in India.

The head coach Matthew Mott had insisted at the end of T20Is against New Zealand that the squad was “provisional” in nature, hinting at Brook making a late entry into the 15-member squad for the flight to India.

England’s 13-man squad for Ireland series, which also has Crawley’s Test opening partner Ben Duckett as his deputy, includes three uncapped players in Sam Hain, Jamie Smith and George Scrimshaw.

Brydon Carse and Rehan Ahmed are also named in the squad for the series against Ireland, so as Will Jacks, Phil Salt, Luke Wood, Craig Overton and Matthew Potts. The three-match series between England and Ireland begins at Headingley from September 20, followed by games at Trent Bridge and Bristol on September 23 and 26 respectively.

ECB added that the men’s selection panel consulted with the first-class counties, and weighed their ambitions in the run-in to the end of the ongoing County Championship season, before finalising the squad.

England's 13-player squad for Ireland series: Zak Crawley (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett (vice-captain), Sam Hain, Will Jacks, Craig Overton, Matthew Potts, Phil Salt, George Scrimshaw, Jamie Smith and Luke Wood

