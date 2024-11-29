Brook, Pope push England closer to NZ's first innings score, visitors dominant (Day 2, Stumps)

Christchurch [New Zealand], November 29 : An unbeaten century from Harry Brook, who continues his magnificent Test run, and a return-to-form fifty from Ollie Pope took England to a dominant position at the end of day two of the first Test against New Zealand at Christchurch on Friday, leaving them just a few hits away from taking a lead.

At the end of day two, England was 319/5, with Brook (132* in 163 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) and Ben Stokes (37* in 76 balls, with four boundaries) unbeaten.

Kiwis started the day at 319/8, with Glenn Phillips 41* and Tim Southee 10* unbeaten.

Though Phillips brought up his well-fought fifty in 77 balls, Brydon Carse removed Southee (15) and Will O'Rourke (0) quickly to end NZ's innings at 348/10.

Carse (4/64) and spinner Shoaib Bashir (4/69) topped the bowling charts for England with their impressive four-wicket hauls. Gus Atkinson's pace also earned him two wickets.

Coming out to outdo this total, England was off to a poor start as they lost Zak Crawley for a 12-ball duck.

Though Ben Duckett attempted building a partnership with Test debutant Jacob Bethell, who came at number three, debutant pace-bowling all-rounder Nathan Smith stunned England by removing Bethell for 10 in 34 balls after being caught by Tom Blundell and clean-bowling Joe Root for a four-ball duck. England was 45/3.

Will O'Rourke removed Duckett for 46 in 62 balls, with six fours, with Devon Conway catching at deep backward square. England looked in a spot of bother at 71/4.

However, in England's batting future, Brook and Pope started to build a partnership, hitting some big shots. 100-run mark was up for England in 27.2 overs.

Brook reached his half-century in 65 balls, with five fours and two sixes, while Ollie brought up his in 59 balls, with seven fours.

Their counter-attacking partnership brought up the 200-run mark for England in 48 overs.

The 152-run stand came to an end with Southee removing him for 77 in 98 balls, with eight fours. Glenn Phillips took a stunning diving catch at backward point. England was 222/5.

Brook continued his carnage, bringing up his seventh Test ton in 123 balls, with nine fours and two sixes.

The innings ended on a high note for England as Brook and Stokes stitched a 97-run stand, unbeaten.

Brief Scores: NZ: 348 (Kane Williamson 93, Glenn Phillips 58, Brydon Carse 4/64) against England: 319/5 (Harry Brook 132*, Ollie Pope 77*, Nathan Smith 2/86).

