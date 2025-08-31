Brook praises Crawley, Cox; says every in-form player is in mix for England

London [UK], August 31 : Harry Brook, a part of England's domestic white-ball competition, The Hundred, motivated his fellow Northern Superchargers teammates Zak Crawley and Jordan Cox to build on their recent performances and push for a place in England's ODI and T20I setups.

England have gotten off to a winning start in their new white-ball era after Harry Brook took over the captaincy in April, defeating West Indies in both the ODI and T20I series, as per the ICC website.

Both Cox and Crawley, who are the highest and third-highest run-getters in this season of the Hundred, respectively, haven't been included in the squads against Ireland and South Africa.

However, Brook was full of praise for both batters and stated that every in-form player was still in the mix.

"Everybody's in the mix: whoever does well," Brook was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo."Crawley obviously has the attributes that we're talking about: putting pressure on the bowlers with their good and bad balls; he can manipulate the field really well; he's good against fast bowling, and he's good against spin."

"He's got all the attributes to play white-ball (cricket) for England. It's the same with everybody. Everybody's been talking about Jordan Cox: he's obviously an unbelievable player. You've just got to keep on doing it, and be as consistent as you can for a long period of time, it's good to have competition (for places)," he added.

While Cox has been a part of three ODI games and two T20Is last year, Crawley has played just eight ODIs, his last one in December 2023.

Following a riveting five-match Test series against India, England will play white-ball internationals against South Africa at home, the first of which will take place on 2 September at Leeds.

