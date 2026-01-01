"Brother from another mother": Bravo speaks on equation with Dhoni during CSK stint

New Delhi [India], January 4 : Former West Indies and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stalwart Dwayne Bravo recalled an incident during the 2018 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) when then-skipper MS Dhoni trusted and valued his skillset as a bowler, calling the Indian icon as a "brother from another mother".

Bravo, who has been featuring for CSK in the IPL from 2011-15 and then from 2018-22 and won three IPL titles with the franchise, was speaking on the 'Beard Before Wicket' podcast. On the podcast, Bravo said that once Dhoni stopped him from diving on the field because his "four overs were important than saving four runs".

Speaking on the podcast, Bravo said, "Then in 2018, when we came back after the ban, I dived for a ball while fielding at long-on. Obviously, I am older then, 34. He called me into the ring, and after the over, as he walked past, he said to me, 'Do not ever dive on my cricket field again. Your four overs are more important than saving four runs.' When he said that, I was like, wow."

"After that, I started fielding in the circle. That is the kind of thing he does. He knows what you are good at, and he wants you for that reason. He does not want you to try to do anything or be anybody else. This is what I want from you, this is your job, and I'm happy with this," he added.

"In my first over, he asked me about my field. I told him what I wanted, and he was like, 'Oh no, maybe...' I said, 'No, no, it's okay, this is what I want.' I think after that moment, he never told me anything about field placement again. I felt that at that moment he trusted me, that this guy knows what he's doing and knows what he's about. From there on, we called each other brother from a different mother. He just allowed me to be me," he continued.

He also hailed the leadership duo of Dhoni and head coach Stephen Fleming for allowing players to "bring their own different style and unique character and allowing Bravo to himself".

"They are not judgmental. Their moods do not change. Whether you perform today or do not perform, whether the team is performing well or not performing well, they are very consistent with how they treat you and how they treat players as a whole. So, I think that is the uniqueness of that franchise," he added.

CSK finished the last season with just four wins in 14 matches and 10 losses.

